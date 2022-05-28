India vs Jordan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch International Friendly Match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The Indian football team will be playing their last international friendly match on Saturday against Jordan ahead of their AFC Asian Cup Qualifications. The match between India and Jordan will be played at the Qatar SC Stadium, in Doha.

Previously, the Indian team had taken part in three practice matches. In the first practice match they had to concede 1-2 defeat against ATK Mohun Bagan. In their second encounter, India won against I-League All-Stars XI 2-0 and in the final practice match they played out a 1-1 draw against Bengal Santosh Trophy team.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Advertisement

So far, India and Jordan have faced each other only once and in that match, the Blue Tigers had to suffer a 2-1 defeat.

Ahead of today’s International Friendly match between India and Jordan; here is all you need to know:

What date International Friendly match between India and Jordan will be played?

The International Friendly match between India and Jordan will take place on May 28, Saturday.

Where will the International Friendly match India vs Jordan be played?

The match between India and Jordan will be played at the Qatar SC Stadium, in Doha.

What time will the International Friendly 2022 match India vs Jordan begin?

The match between India and Jordan will begin at 09:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Jordan match?

India vs Jordan match will not be televised in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Jordan match?

India vs Jordan match is available to be streamed live on the official Facebook page of the Indian football team.

India vs Jordan Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul bheke, Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Ashique Kuruniyan, Glan Martins, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Udanta Singh, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh

Jordan Predicted Starting Line-up: Yazid Abu Layla, Abu Hash Mohammad, Al Dumeiri Mohammad, Daoud Haikal Ahmad, Nasib Abdallah, Ahmas Sariweh, Noor Al-Rawabdeh, Rajaei Ayed, Nizar Al Rashdan, Mahmoud Al-Mardi, Ali Olwan

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.