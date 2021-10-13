Home / News / Football / India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 Highlights: India Beat Maldives to Reach Final

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 Highlights: India Beat Maldives to Reach Final

India vs Maldives

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 Highlights: Sunil Chhetri's brace helped India register a 3-1 win over Maldives.

Advertisement

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 Highlights: Sunil Chhetri’s brace and Manvir Singh’s goal helped India beat Maldives 3-1 to make the final, where they will meet Nepal. Igor Stimac and Subhasish Bose were both sent off and will not be available for the final. Stimac will not be on the sidelines as the coach while Subhasish will not be in the defence.

Read More
Oct 13, 2021 23:26 IST

FT: India 3-1 Maldives

FULL TIME: India 3-1 Maldives

The Indian men’s football team reached the final of SAFF Championship 2021 with a 3-1 win over Maldives. Sunil Chhetri scored a brace while Manvir Singh scored the opener as India came out victorious. Maldives fought hard and Ali Ashfaq scored off a penalty but Igor Stimac’s men took the win.

However, the match saw Stimac and Subhasish Bose sent off and they won’t be available for the final.

Oct 13, 2021 23:21 IST

Subhasish Bose Sent Off

93′: India 3-1 Maldives

Subhasish Bose, who was already on a yellow, makes a foul and leaves the referee no choice but to show him a second yellow. India are down to 10 men for the last minute of the match.

Advertisement
Oct 13, 2021 23:20 IST

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE

85′: India 3-1 Maldives

Maldives are trying to push hard but it’s an uphill battle for them out there.

Oct 13, 2021 23:11 IST

Igor Stimac Sent Off

80′: India 3-1 Maldives

The referee is not happy with Igor Stimac’s conduct. The Indian head coach sees a yellow card on the night and is sent off. India will be without their coach on the sidelines for the last 10 minutes.

Oct 13, 2021 23:08 IST

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE

79′: India 3-1 Maldives

Triple substitutions for India! Rahim Ali, Glan Martins and Anirudh Thapa comes on for Manvir, Chhetri and Yasir, respectively.

Oct 13, 2021 23:04 IST

GOAL: India 3-1 Maldives

71′: India 3-1 Maldives

India increase their lead to two goals, courtesy Sunil Chhetri. A free kick is swung in from the right and Chhetri rises high again and loops his header into the top corner.

Advertisement
Oct 13, 2021 22:53 IST

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE

65′: India 2-1 Maldives

Maldives get a free kick just outside the box and the spot kick hits the crossbar. Maldives are looking for a reply for the second time in the match.

Oct 13, 2021 22:52 IST

GOAL: India 2-1 Maldives

62′: India 2-1 Maldives

Apuia’s cross is played into Sunil Chhetri’s path by Manvir. The Indian captain makes no mistake and volleys it home. India have the lead once again.

Oct 13, 2021 22:40 IST

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE

53′: India 1-1 Maldives

Now Sana Singh goes into the referee’s books. He had come on for Mandar, who was on a yellow, and now he gets booked too.

Oct 13, 2021 22:38 IST

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE

50′: India 1-1 Maldives

Brandon Fernandes is down injured. He is taken off on the stretcher and Udanta Singh comes on in place of him.

Oct 13, 2021 22:34 IST

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE

46′: India 1-1 Maldives

The second half kicks off in Male with both the teams being on equal terms.

Oct 13, 2021 22:25 IST

HT: India 1-1 Maldives

HALF TIME: India 1-1 Maldives

The Maldives crowd is on its feet! India dominated most of that first half with the ball and even took the lead but Ali Ashfaq converted from the spot to bring Maldives back on level terms.

India, who need a win here to make the SAFF Championship final, tried hard to find spaces and Manvir Singh gave them the lead in the 33rd minute with a shot at near post.

However, Maldives did not give up and kept pushing ahead. In the 44th minute, Pritam Kotal erred in the box giving away a penalty that the Maldives striker made no mistake with.

Oct 13, 2021 22:17 IST

GOAL: India 1-1 Maldives

45′: India 1-1 Maldives

Ali Ashfaq makes no mistake from the spot at all. He sends Gurpreet the wrong way and finds the back of the net Gurpreet’s left to bring Maldives back on level terms.

Oct 13, 2021 22:14 IST

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE

44′: India 1-0 Maldives

Penalty to Maldives! Pritam Kotal with a reckless challenge inside the box and now, Maldives have a golden chance to equalise.

Oct 13, 2021 22:12 IST

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE

41′: India 1-0 Maldives

Good movement from Maldives but Hamza’s final shot was off the mark. Good link-up play there and Maldives would want to do more of that.

Oct 13, 2021 22:10 IST

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE

38′: India 1-0 Maldives

India are upping the ante here. They are trying to keep the ball and find spaces in the Maldives box.

Oct 13, 2021 22:07 IST

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE

36′: India 1-0 Maldives

Substitution for India! Chinglensana Singh comes on for Mandar Rao Dessai. Mandar was on a yellow.

Oct 13, 2021 22:06 IST

GOAL: India 1-0 Maldives

33′: India 1-0 Maldives

GOAL! Manvir Singh puts India in the lead. A proper counter-attacking move from India and Manvir is in space to the right of the goalpost. Manvir goes for the shot at the near post and rattles the net. The keeper could have done better, the ball goes just above his hand.

Oct 13, 2021 22:02 IST

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE

31′: India 0-0 Maldives

Subhasish gets a yellow card for bringing down Ashfaq. That’s a third yellow for Team India!

Oct 13, 2021 23:50 IST

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE

28': India 0-0 Maldives Ali Ashfaq gets close once again but Subhasish does well to hold his ground and deny the Maldivian striker.
Oct 13, 2021 23:50 IST

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE

26': India 0-0 Maldives Foul on Chhetri and this time Maldives player goes into the books. Brandon's free kick is perfectly put in the middle and Chhetri rises the highest but his header hits the crossbar.
Advertisement
Oct 13, 2021 23:50 IST

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE

23': India 0-0 Maldives Another yellow card for India! Rahul Bheke brings down a Maldivian player with his arm and the referee puts him in the book. Free kick for Maldives just outside the box but the kick is cleared by Bheke.
Oct 13, 2021 23:50 IST

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE

21': India 0-0 Maldives Mandar Rao Dessai gets the first yellow card of the night. Maldives have the free kick but Ashfaq shoots straight at Gurpreet.
Oct 13, 2021 23:50 IST

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE

19': India 0-0 Maldives Long ball towards Chhetri but the Indian captain was offside and the referee whistles for the same.
Oct 13, 2021 23:50 IST

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE

12': India 0-0 Maldives Suresh with a shot from afar but it is wide. India are unable to penetrate the Maldivian defence with their passes. Both teams are losing the ball quite a bit.
Advertisement
Oct 13, 2021 23:50 IST

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE

9': India 0-0 Maldives Error at the back from India and Ali Ashfaq has a lot of space to run up and go for goal. But he takes too much time on the ball, allowing Bheke to make the block.
Oct 13, 2021 23:50 IST

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE

7': India 0-0 Maldives Foul on Suresh Singh Wangjam outside the box. About 25 yards out, India have a free kick but nothing much comes out of it.
Oct 13, 2021 23:50 IST

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE

1': India 0-0 Maldives Kick-off! Maldives kickstart the proceeding.
Oct 13, 2021 23:50 IST

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE

Igor Stimac said ahead of the match that if the Indian defenders "do what I expect them to do then the Maldivian team won't be able to do much."
Oct 13, 2021 23:50 IST

India's Starting Line-up

Here is India's starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lalengmawia, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Yasir Mohammad, Brandon Fernandes, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C). Substitutes: Chinglensana Singh, Seriton Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Farukh Choudhary, Dheeraj Singh, Udanta Singh, Jeakson Singh, Sahal Abdul Samad, Liston Colaco, Rahim Ali, Vishal Kaith.

Oct 13, 2021 23:50 IST

India vs Maldives, SAFF Championship 2021 LIVE

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live blog of the SAFF Championship 2021 match between India and Maldives in Male.
Oct 13, 2021 23:26 IST

FT: India 3-1 Maldives

Oct 13, 2021 23:04 IST

GOAL: India 3-1 Maldives

Oct 13, 2021 22:52 IST

GOAL: India 2-1 Maldives

Oct 13, 2021 22:17 IST

GOAL: India 1-1 Maldives

Oct 13, 2021 22:06 IST

GOAL: India 1-0 Maldives

Read more

Chhetri with a fantastic brace helped India take a 3-1 lead. Ali Ashfaq converts from the spot to make it 1-1 for Maldives. Manvir Singh with a shot to the near post to give India the 1-0 lead. Sunil Chhetri’s header off the free kick hit the crossbar. The Indian men’s football team need a win on Wednesday to make the final of the SAFF Championship 2021 as they take on Maldives, who can qualify with just a draw.

Nepal are waiting for their opponents in the final after they secured their spot with a draw against Bangladesh. India drew their first two matches of the tournament against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka after which they needed a win against Nepal in the third match to stay in the tournament. The Blue Tigers did edge out Nepal to boost their chances of making the final. They now need a victory over Maldives to secure their berth in the final.

The worst performance for seven-time champions India was the third-place finish in 2003 and the country has either won or finished runners-up in 11 previous editions.

wo-time and defending champions Maldives have never been easy opponents for India in the history of this regional tournament though the island country sits 51 ranking points below India in FIFA chart at 158th.

The side led by veteran Ali Ashfaq, one of the best strikers in the region, have regrouped themselves after losing their opening match against Nepal, beating Bangladesh 2-0 and Sri Lanka 1-0. Just like India captain Sunil Chhetri, the 36-year-old Ashfaq has carried Maldives football on his shoulders for a long time and he has scored two of his side’s three goals in this tournament. He will, no doubt, be the man India will have to be wary about.

India coach Igor Stimac has rued the inability of his forwards to convert the scoring chances. “We need to improve our scoring from the chances which we are creating,” he said. “It is simple, if we do that, games become very easy. Otherwise you need to suffer till the end, or even beyond the end,” he added, still believing that his side can reach the final.

With the football crazy Maldivians likely to play the role of 12th player on Wednesday, the onus is on Stimac and his men to avert the country’s worst football ignominy in a long time.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Share This
Article