Despite a jittery start to its 2021 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship campaign, India find themselves in the final for a record 12th time against first time finalists Nepal, on Saturday, October 16. The exciting match will be hosted at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives and is scheduled to start at 08:30 PM IST.

After two disheartening draws, the Blue Tigers revived their 2021 SAFF Championship campaign with back-to-back wins against Nepal and defending champions Maldives. Skipper Sunil Chhetri once again turned the saviour as he scored the lone goal in the must-win match against Nepal. The Indian talisman followed it by a brace in their 3-1 win against hosts Maldives in the virtual semi-final.

On the other hand, it will be a new experience for Nepal. The Himalayan country have beaten Maldives while drawing with Bangladesh to march into their maiden SAFF Championship final. They have shown that they are no pushovers in this tournament and it needed a late goal from Chhetri for India to beat them in the round-robin match. The Gorkhalis will look to improve their performance and aim to clinch the prestigious regional tournament championship.

India have a great record against Nepal.The Blue Tigers have 15 wins while Nepal have managed to win on just two occasions in 22 matches so far. Both sides shared points in five games.

>Ahead of today’s India vs Nepal SAFF Championship match; here is all you need to know:

>India vs Nepal squads:

India Probable Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai; Suresh Singh Wangjam, Anirudh Thapa, Apuia; Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh, Mohammad Yasir

Nepal Probable Starting XI: Kiran Chemjong (GK); Gautam Shrestha, Ananta Tamang, Dinesh Rajbanshi, Sujal Shrestha; Ayush Ghalan, Tej Tamang, Rohit Chand, Bishal Rai; Nawayug Shrestha, Manish Dangi

>What time will the India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 match kick-off?

The match between India vs Nepal will kick off at 08:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 16, at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.

>What TV channel will show India vs Nepal SAFF Championship match?

The match between India vs Nepal will be telecasted on Eurosport and Eurosport HD channels in India.

>How can I live stream India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 fixture?

The live stream of India vs Nepal match is available on Discovery + App.

