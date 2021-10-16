India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 Final Live Score and Updates: Tight Game Underway in Male

India vs Nepal, SAFF Championship 2021 Live: Despite a jittery start to its 2021 South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship campaign, India find themselves in the final for a record 12th time against first time finalists Nepal, on Saturday, October 16. The exciting match will be hosted at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives and is scheduled to start at 08:30 PM IST.Read More
YELLOW CARD
8′ | India 0-0 Nepal: Lalengmawia Ralte becomes the first player to be booked by the referee tonight for a foul on Nawayug Shrestha.
NEPAL HITS THE POST!
6′ | India 0-0 Nepal: Nepal almost took the lead there but a brave effort from Gurpreet and the post saved India there. Even if the ball had crossed the line, it would have been disallowed for a foul on the Indian GK
INDIA CHANCE
4′ | India 0-0 Nepal: A double save from the Nepalese goalkeeper keeps the scoreline at par. He first saved a shot from Yasir, then denied Aniruddh Thapa from close range
KICK-OFF
1′ | India 0-0 Nepal: Nepal, dressed in red start the proceedings from right to left here in Male.
INDIA vs NEPAL Head-to-head Record: History is in India’s favour
INDIA PLAYING XI: Here’s how team India has lined up for the SAFF Championship Final: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lalengmawia, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Anirudh Thapa, Yasir Mohammad, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C)
The final will be the 12th for India in 13 editions which shows the domination of the Blue Tigers in this regional tournament. The third-place finish in 2003 was the worst performance for them.
A win against Nepal will also be head coach Igor Stimac’s first trophy after taking charge of the Indian team in 2019. Should the team come good, he will become the sixth coach to win the SAFF Championships title and third foreigner after Jiri Pesek (1993) and Stephen Constantine (2015).
Having endured a topsy-turvy beginning to their campaign before a fine turnaround, seven-time champions India will start title favourites when they take on first-time finalists Nepal in the summit clash of the SAFF Championships in Male
Team India has arrived at the venue!
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the SAFF Championship 2021 final between India and Nepal. The final is being held in Male, Maldives.
After two disheartening draws, the Blue Tigers revived their 2021 SAFF Championship campaign with back-to-back wins against Nepal and defending champions Maldives. Skipper Sunil Chhetri once again turned the saviour as he scored the lone goal in the must-win match against Nepal. The Indian talisman followed it by a brace in their 3-1 win against hosts Maldives in the virtual semi-final.
On the other hand, it will be a new experience for Nepal. The Himalayan country have beaten Maldives while drawing with Bangladesh to march into their maiden SAFF Championship final. They have shown that they are no pushovers in this tournament and it needed a late goal from Chhetri for India to beat them in the round-robin match. The Gorkhalis will look to improve their performance and aim to clinch the prestigious regional tournament championship.
What time will the India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 match kick-off?
The match between India vs Nepal will kick off at 08:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 16, at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.
What TV channel will show India vs Nepal SAFF Championship match?
The match between India vs Nepal will be telecast on Eurosport and Eurosport HD channels in India.
How can I live stream India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 fixture?
The live stream of India vs Nepal match is available on Discovery + App.
