India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 Final Live Score and Updates: Tight Game Underway in Male

After two disheartening draws, the Blue Tigers revived their 2021 SAFF Championship campaign with back-to-back wins against Nepal and defending champions Maldives. Skipper Sunil Chhetri once again turned the saviour as he scored the lone goal in the must-win match against Nepal. The Indian talisman followed it by a brace in their 3-1 win against hosts Maldives in the virtual semi-final.

On the other hand, it will be a new experience for Nepal. The Himalayan country have beaten Maldives while drawing with Bangladesh to march into their maiden SAFF Championship final. They have shown that they are no pushovers in this tournament and it needed a late goal from Chhetri for India to beat them in the round-robin match. The Gorkhalis will look to improve their performance and aim to clinch the prestigious regional tournament championship.

What time will the India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 match kick-off?

The match between India vs Nepal will kick off at 08:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 16, at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives.

What TV channel will show India vs Nepal SAFF Championship match?

The match between India vs Nepal will be telecast on Eurosport and Eurosport HD channels in India.

How can I live stream India vs Nepal SAFF Championship 2021 fixture?

The live stream of India vs Nepal match is available on Discovery + App.

