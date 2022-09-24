India vs Singapore, Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament, LIVE Score and Updates: IND 1-1 SIN

The Croatian coach said though Singapore have made huge progress in the past few years, India have the ability to tame their opponents.

“Singapore made big progress in recent years. They have a new coach, who has made some changes in the system that often makes things difficult for the opponents. But I will tell my players to play confidently against them and show what exactly we have in store for them,” Stimac said.

Stimac didn’t forget to mention that in terms of fitness levels and preparations, his team is slightly under-cooked as the side has had only one full session in Ho Chi Minh City before coming into the game.

“We should not ignore the fact that their fitness level is, at the moment, better than ours, but we need to be composed and get on the field with our morale high.” But he feels that he has enough players to keep Singapore’s attacking line at bay.

“I think that we have enough players with technical ability who can find a way to escape from such high press, and with many players in the middle making it tight and difficult. But we are going to find spaces on the weak positions and play as per our plan,” Stimac quipped.

On what date will the Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore be played?

The Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore will be played on September 24, Saturday.

Where will the Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore be played?

The Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore will be played at the Thong Nhat Stadium, Ho Chi Minh City.

What time will the Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore begin?

The Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore will begin at 5:30 pm IST, on September 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore?

The Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore will be telecast on Eurosport in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore?

The Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore will be streamed live on JIO TV.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here