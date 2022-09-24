India vs Singapore, Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament, LIVE Score and Updates: IND 1-1 SIN

India vs Singapore Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament LIVE: Indian men’s football team face Singapore in their first FIFA international friendly in the Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament at the Thong Nhat Stadium in the Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam on Saturday.
Head coach Igor Stimac sounded confident yet cautious on the eve of India’s first meeting with Singapore in 10 years. Read More
Lallinzuala Chhangte is brought on in place of Anirudh Thapa by Igor Sitmac as the 4th official shows a sign for 3 minutes of added time.
Yasir an Thapa combined well on the left after good defending and counter-attacking intent from India, but as the ball finds its was to Ishan Pandita in the middle of the park, his shot is closer to the stars than to the goal.
India coach Igor Stimac makes some changes yet again as Ishan Pandita and Udanta Singh replacing Sunil Chhetri and Liston Colaco.
He had earlier brought on Rahul KP and Yasir Mohammad in for Roshan Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan.
Sahal Abdul Samad with some brilliant skill in the middle of the park and wins a free-kick.
Liston Colaco steps up and passes it onto his right for Roshan Singh, whose cross was weak and straight at the keeper.
This was after India weathered a mini storm at the back.
What a shot from Ashqie from the left, after being played in by Thapa from a free-kick, the sheer power behind the shot meant the Singapore keeper could only parry over the bar for a corner.
Chhetri managed to get his header from the resulting corner on target but the keeper got down low to his right to gather the ball and make a save.
We are back underway after the break.. for the second half!
Ashique Kurunian canceled out Ikhsan Fandi’s opener as India and Singapore go into the break tied at one goal apiece!
What a goal! What a finish! Ashique equalises!
Singapore tale the lead from a free-kick after Ashique gave a foul in a dangerous area. Gurpreet did maned to his left hand to the set piece but could not keep it out of his net.
Anirudh Thapa’s corners caused a few jitters in the Singapore defence but they managed to hold as the Indians’ headers did not exactly hit the mark. Missed chance from the Blue Tigers.
Minutes later after Singapore managed to clear a corner, Ashique Kurunian raced down the right but was caught in two minds when reaching the 6-year box. He missed his window and the goalkeeper gobbled up the ball.
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu makes a stunning save to deny Singapore the lead at the back post after a brilliant cross from the other side. He easily climbs high to punch away the resulting corner.
Narinder Gehlot and Anwar Ali have managed to keep the Singapore forwards at bay despite the barrage of attacks. India have so far been content to sit back and defend and hope to hit their opponents on the counter.
India look to hit Singapore on the counter as Liston Colaco runs down the left and finds Sunil Chhetri, who is unfortunately crowded out. Singapore manage to get the ball away to safety.
And we are off at the Thong Nhat Stadium, Ho Chi Minh City.
India are a young side and will look to start the game positively.
Here is how India line-up -
Gurpreet(GK), Anwar, Narender, Akash, Thapa, Chhetri (C), Roshan, Colaco, Sahal, Ashique, Jeakson
“Singapore made big progress in recent years. They have a new coach, who has made some changes in the system that often makes things difficult for the opponents. But I will tell my players to play confidently against them and show what exactly we have in store for them,” Stimac said.
Stimac didn’t forget to mention that in terms of fitness levels and preparations, his team is slightly under-cooked as the side has had only one full session in Ho Chi Minh City before coming into the game.
“We should not ignore the fact that their fitness level is, at the moment, better than ours, but we need to be composed and get on the field with our morale high.” But he feels that he has enough players to keep Singapore’s attacking line at bay.
“I think that we have enough players with technical ability who can find a way to escape from such high press, and with many players in the middle making it tight and difficult. But we are going to find spaces on the weak positions and play as per our plan,” Stimac quipped.
On what date will the Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore be played?
The Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore will be played on September 24, Saturday.
Where will the Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore be played?
The Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore will be played at the Thong Nhat Stadium, Ho Chi Minh City.
What time will the Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore begin?
The Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore will begin at 5:30 pm IST, on September 24.
Which TV channels will broadcast the Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore?
The Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore will be telecast on Eurosport in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore?
The Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore will be streamed live on JIO TV.
