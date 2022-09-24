India vs Singapore, Hung Thinh Tournament 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs SIN Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India and Singapore will square off in the first match of the Hung Thinh tournament on September 24. Sunil Chhetri-led Indian team will be returning to action after a gap of over three months and would want to do well in the three-nation friendly tournament. With AFC Asian Cup 2023 around the corner, Igor Štimac’s men will aim to begin their preparation cycle on the right note.

India has a strong side on paper and several pundits are backing India to defeat Singapore on Saturday. Anirudh Thapa looked in imperious form in Durand Cup and should feature in India’s midfield. India are on a three-match winning streak and Sunil Chhetri will hope that his team maintains the winning ways.

Ahead of the match between India and Singapore, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore be played?

The Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore will be played on September 24, Saturday.

Where will the Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore be played?

The Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore will be played at the Thong Nhat Stadium, Ho Chi Minh City.

What time will the Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore begin?

The Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore will begin at 5:30 pm IST, on September 24.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore?

The Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore will be telecast on Eurosport in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore?

The Hung Thinh tournament match between India and Singapore will be streamed live on JIO TV.

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK); Naorem Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Chinglensana Singh Akash Mishra; Anirudh Thapa, Jeakson Singh; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri (C)

Singapore Dortmund Predicted Line-up: Hassan Sunny (GK); Irfan Fandi, Hariss Harun (C), Amirul Adli; Nazrul Nazari, Shahdan Sulaiman, Shah Shahiran, Adam Swandi, Sahil Suhaimi, Ikhsan Fandi, Taufik Suparno

