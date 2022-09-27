India vs Vietnam, Hung Thinh Friendly Football Tournament, Highlights: India Go Down to Hosts

Hosts Vietnam got the better of India in convincing fashion as they romped to a 3-0 win at the Thong Nhat stadium in the city of Ho Chi Minh.

India were handed an early blow as Phan Van Duc found the net from close range with a left-footed volley after a corner was failed to be cleared convincingly.

Vietnam held on to the lead till halftime as they went into the tunnel with the score at 1-0 in favour of the hosts.

But, things got worse for India at the start of the second half as Van Toan Nguyen put the hosts two goals ahead capitalising on a mistake from Indian defender Anwar Ali.

Vietnam put the result beyond any doubt as they went 3-0 up in the 79th minute when substitute Van Quyet Nguyen who brought the ball down with his first touch before rifling the ball into the net.

The Indian football team is set to face off against Vietnam in the Hung Thin Friendly Football Tournament in Ho Chi Minh.

India ranked 104th in the world, came away with a draw against Singapore in the previous game as Ashique Kuruniyan scored the equaliser for India after Singapore had seized the lead in the 37th minute.

India had registered three wins on the trot going into the Hung Thin Tournament as they picked up all points on offer to qualify for the Asian Cup.

Hosts Vietnam clinched a resounding 4-0 victory over 159th ranked Singapore in their meeting.

Vietnam are ranked 97th in the FIFA rankings, over half a dozen positions over India, but Igor Stimac’s boys will be looking to take the game to the opposition and pick up the victory over the organising nation.

The Indian defensive pair of Sandesh Jhingan and Chinglesana Singh is set to return to the lineup after missing the first game handing the men in blue a huge boost ahead of their tricky game against a superior Vietnam side.

What date international friendly match between India and Vietnam will be played?

The international friendly match between India and Vietnam will take place on September 27, Tuesday.

Where will the international friendly match India vs Vietnam be played?

The international friendly match between India and Vietnam will be played at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City.

What time will the international friendly match India vs Vietnam begin?

The international friendly match between India and Vietnam will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Vietnam international friendly match?

India vs Vietnam international friendly match will be televised on Eurosport channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Vietnam international friendly match?

India vs Vietnam international friendly match will be streamed live on JioTV.

India vs Vietnam Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu(goalkeeper), Narinder Gahlot, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Liston Colaco, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Sunil Chhetri

Vietnam Predicted Starting Line-up: Tran Nguyen Manh (goalkeeper), Ho Tan Tai, Que Ngoc Hai, Do Duy Manh, Doan Van Hau, Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Quang Hai, Luong Xuan Truong, Nguyen Cong Phuong, Nguyen Tien Linh, Nguyen Van Toan

