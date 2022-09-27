India vs Vietnam Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch International Friendly Live Coverage

After salvaging just a point against Singapore in their last international friendly, the Indian football team will now be aiming for full three points from their next match. India, in their next international friendly match, will be up against Vietnam on Tuesday. The match between India and Vietnam will be played at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City.

Igor Stimac’s men enjoyed a three-match unbeaten run ahead of their clash against Singapore. In their last match, India scored an equaliser in the 43rd minute to somehow secure a draw against Singapore.

Striker Ashique Kuruniyan scored the much-needed equaliser for India in the game. Earlier, Singapore had found the back of the net in the 37th minute to earn a lead in the game.

Vietnam, on the other hand, clinched a convincing 4-0 victory against Singapore in their last fixture.

Ahead of Tuesday’s international friendly match between India and Vietnam; here is all you need to know:

What date international friendly match between India and Vietnam will be played?

The international friendly match between India and Vietnam will take place on September 27, Tuesday.

Where will the international friendly match India vs Vietnam be played?

The international friendly match between India and Vietnam will be played at the Thong Nhat Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City.

What time will the international friendly match India vs Vietnam begin?

The international friendly match between India and Vietnam will begin at 5:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Vietnam international friendly match?

India vs Vietnam international friendly match will be televised on Eurosport channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India vs Vietnam international friendly match?

India vs Vietnam international friendly match will be streamed live on JioTV.

India vs Vietnam Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu(goalkeeper), Narinder Gahlot, Roshan Singh Naorem, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Liston Colaco, Muhammed Ashique Kuruniyan, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Sunil Chhetri

Vietnam Predicted Starting Line-up: Tran Nguyen Manh (goalkeeper), Ho Tan Tai, Que Ngoc Hai, Do Duy Manh, Doan Van Hau, Do Hung Dung, Nguyen Quang Hai, Luong Xuan Truong, Nguyen Cong Phuong, Nguyen Tien Linh, Nguyen Van Toan

