India Women Team Lose to Chile 1-3 in U-17 Football

The Indian women football team on Friday suffered a 1-3 loss against Chile U17 at the Aquileia, Italy. The match started at a relatively slow pace compared to the last game against Italy. The first real chance came in the 10th minute when Naketa took a free-kick from long range but her shot missed the target.

India were struck with a blow right after that as Chile scored in the 11th minute via Katerine Ramos.

India tried to bounce back from that setback at lightning pace. On the 15th minute mark, Shubhangi crossed the ball and Lynda was able to take a shot but it was easily saved by the goalkeeper of Chile. Chile though secured a 2-goal lead for themselves in the 19th minute, when Danlela whipped in a cross and Maitte put the ball into the back of the net with a header.

The young tigresses did not give up though and kept on attacking. In the 21st minute, Lynda attempted a shot from Astam’s cross but the former missed the target by a whisker. The pace of the game slowed down a bit after Chile’s second goal. In the 26th minute, Chile’s Yennifer Pasten got injured and had to be substituted as Ambar Rolino came on for her. Chile got a corner in the 34th minute which was easily cleared away by the Indian defence. The young tigresses went into the break trailing by 2 goals and had a mountain to climb in the second half.

India started the second half on the front foot as Anita made a run down the right and took a shot but it was easily collected by the goalkeeper. Chile also kept on attacking, this time through Ambar in the 43rd minute as her dangerous free-kick was cleared away by the Indian defenders.

Coach Thomas Dennerby made a double substitution in the 51st minute as Kajol and Nitu Linda came on for Lynda Kom and Babina. This change had an immediate impact as India scored right on the 55th minute mark. A cross from Neha landed at the feet of Kajol who tucked the ball away neatly into the back of the net from a header.

With this goal, India were in with a real chance to get something out of this game. However, their hopes came crashing down when Ambar scored the third goal for Chile and restored their 2-goal advantage in the 67th minute. India tried to react instantaneously as Shelia and Misha were sent on and Pinku Devi and Neha were subbed off.

In the 78th minute, Rejiya and Sudha were sent on for Kajal and Anita. India kept on searching for the second goal which would bring them back again in the game but it never came. Chile had a penalty in second half stoppage time but Monalisha stood up to the task and saved the penalty, which meant that the scoreline at full-time read India 1-3 Chile.

