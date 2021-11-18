Indian Football Community Mourns The Death of Legendary Novy Kapadia

Noted sports commentator and author Novy Kapadia passed away due to health complications on Thursday. He was 68.

Kapadia, who has widely been regarded as the voice of Indian football, had been suffering from a motor neurone disease. He was confined to his house for the last two years due to the disease and was kept on life support for the last one month.

“We are saddened by the demise of Novy Kapadia, eminent journalist, commentator, and football pundit. May his contribution shine through everyone he has touched through his coverage of #IndianFootball #RIP," said All India Football Federation (AIFF) in a tweet, condoling his demise.

Over the years, the veteran had covered multiple FIFA World Cup tournaments and was considered an authority on football in India.

Kapadia, who had written books like Barefoot To Boots, The Many Lives Of Indian Football and others, had also served as a professor in the SGTB Khalsa College at Delhi University.

“Novy was a legend in many respect, his passion and dedication for football can’t be expressed in words. Indian football has lost a legend, who was married to football and his connection with football was very deep rooted. I haven’t come across a second person in Indian football who commanded such an authority and respect. Novy was our inspiration, his writing, commenting, expert opinions, etc were greatly inspiring to each of us in Indian football. His departure is a big loss to Indian football in general and Delhi football in particular. My homage to Novy, may his soul rest in peace," the president of Football Delhi Shaji Prabhakaran said.

Football Delhi will hold a prayer meeting at Dr Ambedkar Stadium on Monday (22nd November) at 3 PM.

