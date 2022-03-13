Indian Men's Football Team Newcomers Aim to 'Make the Most' of Call Up

As the preparatory camp for the Indian men’s football team for the forthcoming back-to-back International Friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus kicked-off in Pune, newcomers who have been summoned for national duty for the first time maintained they want to make the most of the opportunity.

15 players have reported to the camp so far, with the rest of the squad scheduled to join after their club commitments end in the ongoing Hero Indian Super League. India are slated to first play Bahrain on March 23, followed by a match against Belarus on March 26.

Midfielder VP Suhair, who scored 4 goals in the Hero ISL, quipped that the call-up “means the world" to him.

Advertisement

“This is a dream come true for me, not just for me, but my entire family. I have not stopped training since playing my last competitive match, and am on a strict diet, and have approached all fitness sessions with extreme seriousness prior to joining the camp," Suhair stated.

Jerry Mawihmingthanga, who had earlier been a part of the India U23 squad, mentioned it as a “huge motivation".

“I am grateful to the coach for his appreciation of my efforts. This is my chance to prove my worth, and I need to work harder, and will do my best," Jerry, who netted 3 goals in the Hero ISL 2021-22, smiled.

Defender Roshan who has caught everyone’s eyes with his inch-perfect crosses, and stabbing tackles pronounced that he feels “extremely proud".

“Growing up in Manipur as a kid, I always dreamt of representing my country at the senior level. There are many top players in the camp from the best clubs in the country – all of whom are much more experienced than me. I understand I will have to work incredibly hard to prove myself," he quipped.

Central defender Anwar Ali, who was part of India’s U-17 FIFA World Cup campaign in 2017 said: “I am extremely excited to get a call for the Senior Team Camp. I need to make the most of the call up in my effort to cement my place in the team."

Advertisement

For midfielder Danish Farooq who scored 3 goals in the Hero ISL 2021-22 edition, this is also a first call up to any National camp. “It’s one of the sweetest moments for me to get a call up to the National Camp. But this is just a first step. I need to work harder and try to get into the final list to Bahrain," he pronounced.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.