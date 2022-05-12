Indian Men's Football Team to Play All Stars from I-League and Santosh Trophy

The Indian men’s football team, who have begun their training camp in Kolkata, will be playing two practice matches against an All Stars team comprising of the best players from the I-League and the Santosh Trophy.

The two practice matches between the India Senior Men’s Team and the All Stars Team from the I-League and the Santosh Trophy will be played on May 17 and May 20.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

A total of 21 players have been selected for the All Stars squad, which will be coached by Abhijit Mondal, who is also the goalkeeping coach at Indian Arrows men’s team.

Advertisement

21-member All Stars Sqaud:

Goalkeepers: Bhaskar Roy, Shubham Dhas.

Defenders: Manoj Mohammad, Mohammed Salah, Chungnunga Lal, Lalramchullova, Suresh Meitei, Asheer Akhtar, Gurmukh Singh, Tanmoy Ghosh.

Midfielders: Faisal Ali, Sweden Fernandes, William Pauliankhum, Freddy Lallawmawma, Konsam Phalguni Singh, Maheson Singh, Jijo Joseph, Kabir Nath, Jiteshwor Singh.

Forwards: Ranjeet Singh Pandre, Parthib Sundar Gogoi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.