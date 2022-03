ISL 2021-22 Final Live Score and Updates, Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters: HFC 0-0 KBFC

Looking to write their names in the history books, both sides will play for their first-ever ISL title in a final that will be celebrated and enjoyed by enthusiastic fans from all over the country.

Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC have won 3 matches apiece against each other. There have been no draws in the 6 encounters between these two clubs.

This season, both teams have won a match each. Kerala Blasters got the better of Hyderabad in their first meeting in January. Both teams went into the match on an eight-match unbeaten run. Hyderabad FC came out on top in the second meeting between the two in the league stage.

Hyderabad FC

The Manuel Marquez-led side come to the final after a 3-2 aggregate win against last season’s runners-up ATK Mohun Bagan. Playing in the final for the first time, Hyderabad FC have been a force to be reckoned with, playing attractive football and tearing apart every opponent that came in their way.

Joel Chianese and Asish Rai are still not 100% match fit for Hyderabad FC and a call on their inclusion will be taken closer to the final.

Kerala Blasters

The Tuskers fought their way through Jamshedpur FC with a 2-1 aggregate win in the semi-final. Playing in the final is nothing new for the Kochi-based side as they play their third-ever ISL Final. Head coach Ivan Vukomanovic has struck the right chord and created a formidable side.

Sahal Abdul Samad and Adrian Luna are doubdtful for the final. A decision on Sahal will be taken after the final training session on Saturday. Luna’s participation in the final is more doubtful as he missed a few training sessions ahead of the final.

What time will Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, March 20, at the PJN Stadium in Margao.

What TV channel will show Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL final?

The ISL final between Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream the ISL final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters?

The live streaming of today’s ISL final between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

