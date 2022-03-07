Home / News / Football /  ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: ATKMB 0-0 JFC
Live now

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: ATKMB 0-0 JFC

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, Indian Super League 2021-22 Live Score and Updates: ATKMB and JFC face off for League Winners Shield.

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC will tussle and fight tooth and nail for the ISL League Winners’ Shield at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Monday. Read More

Mar 07, 2022 19:44 IST

Yellow Card

13′ - Yellow Card! Daniel Chukwu goes in sliding as Sandesh Jhingan tried to clear the ball under pressure.. the referee takes the Nigerian’s name down in his book.

Mar 07, 2022 19:41 IST

Yellow Card

10′ - Yellow Card! Pronay Halder and Manvir Singh go up for the same ball but the JFC player had his elbow up… ATKMB players swarm him immediately! Pronay goes into the referee’s book for his foul.

Mar 07, 2022 19:39 IST

Chance for ATK Mohun Bagan

7′ - Good Chance! Ricky Lallawmawma brought down Subhasish Bose at the edge of the penalty box… Liston Colaco takes the free-kick and hits it straight into the wall.

Mar 07, 2022 19:36 IST

Cagey Start

5′ - Good Match-up! ATK Mohun Bagan are looking to sit back and hit Jamshedpur FC on the break with lightning spead but the JFC are swarming the ATKMB players as soon as they lose the ball.

Mar 07, 2022 19:31 IST

Kick Off

Kick-Off! ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC get us underway at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda!

Mar 07, 2022 19:20 IST

Last Time They Met

The last time the two sides met, Jamshedpur edged past ATK Mohu Bagan by a 2-1 margin.

Mar 07, 2022 19:11 IST

Records ATK Mohun Bagan Can Break

ATK Mohun Bagan has been unbeaten in their previous 15 ISL matches and avoiding a defeat against Jamshedpur FC would mean that ATKMB would have the longest unbeaten streak in ISL history.

Mar 07, 2022 19:09 IST

Records Jamshedpur FC Can Break

A win today would mean that the Men of Steel would become the first side in ISL history to win seven games in a row. But, that’s not it. JFC have 40 points in the ISL 21-22, which is the joint-highest total for a team following the league stages of the ISL. The club would set a new record if they won or drew the match.

Mar 07, 2022 18:59 IST

A Prize Worth Fighting For...

What ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC are battling for tonight…

Mar 07, 2022 18:51 IST

League Winners’ Shield on the Line

A Jamshedpur FC win or a draw against ATKMB would guarantee JFC the League Winners’ Shield.

ATK Mohun Bagan need to beat JFC by two or more goals to win the season’s first piece of silverware.

JFC have 40 points from 19 games while third-placed ATKMB have 37.

Mar 07, 2022 18:45 IST

Jamshedpur FC Staring XI

Here is how Jamshedpur FC line-up:

TP Rehenesh, Peter Hartley, Laldinliana Renthlei Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Ritwik Das Greg Stewart, Daniel Chukwu

Mar 07, 2022 18:44 IST

ATK Mohun Bagan Starting XI

Here is how ATK Mohun Bagan lineup: 

Amrinder Singh, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Lenny Rodrigues, Carl McHugh, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna

Mar 07, 2022 18:43 IST

Coach Speak - JFC

“The bottom line is that there are going to be two very good teams going toe-to-toe on the pitch. We know that if we’re at our very best then we can produce a positive result…"Owen Coyle

Mar 07, 2022 18:42 IST

Coach Speak - ATKMB

“..if you want to win the championship, it is necessary to get three points every game. And this is our challenge, you know, to try to score some goals."Juan Ferrando

Mar 07, 2022 18:36 IST

Last Battle and It's a Big One!

ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC fittingly lock horns in a battle for the top spot in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Monday in the last league stage match of the season!

Mar 07, 2022 18:26 IST

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC

Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage of the last league stage match of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season, between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC, which will decide the League Winners’ Shield.

The only catch being that the Mariners will have to beat the Men of Steel by a margin of two goals or more, to lift the League Winners’ Shield as the former is behind in the head-to-head record as they lost 2-1 to Jamshedpur FC earlier in the season.

The Men of Steel, on the other hand, have a convenient way to the Shield. A win or a draw will see the Owen Coyle-led side lift the trophy.

ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS

ATK Mohun Bagan’s Michael Soosairaj and Abhilash Paul are not available for Monday’s game, while David Williams and Hugo Boumous are in the process of recovery from their injuries. As for Jamshedpur FC, Mobashir Rahman is suspended.

Having shared the field thrice, Jamshedpur FC have got the better of ATK Mohun twice, with the latter winning one of the encounters in the last season.

ATK Mohun Bagan:

Juan Ferrando’s men boast a 15-game unbeaten run and are showing no signs of backing down, come what may. The Mariners have been resolute this season, collecting 37 points from 19 games. The Green and Maroons found their way through with a narrow 1-0 win against Chennaiyin FC in their last match.

Jamshedpur FC:

Winning all five games in their last five matches, the Men of Steel have outdone themselves this season, knocking out every team they have faced recently. Owen Coyle’s men sit pretty at the top of the table after outwitting Odisha FC 5-1 in their last game, collecting a total of 40 points in 19 games.

What time will ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, March 07, at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda on Monday.

What TV channel will show ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC match?

The ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.