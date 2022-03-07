ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC: ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC will tussle and fight tooth and nail for the ISL League Winners’ Shield at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Monday. Read More
13′ - Yellow Card! Daniel Chukwu goes in sliding as Sandesh Jhingan tried to clear the ball under pressure.. the referee takes the Nigerian’s name down in his book.
10′ - Yellow Card! Pronay Halder and Manvir Singh go up for the same ball but the JFC player had his elbow up… ATKMB players swarm him immediately! Pronay goes into the referee’s book for his foul.
7′ - Good Chance! Ricky Lallawmawma brought down Subhasish Bose at the edge of the penalty box… Liston Colaco takes the free-kick and hits it straight into the wall.
5′ - Good Match-up! ATK Mohun Bagan are looking to sit back and hit Jamshedpur FC on the break with lightning spead but the JFC are swarming the ATKMB players as soon as they lose the ball.
Kick-Off! ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC get us underway at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda!
The last time the two sides met, Jamshedpur edged past ATK Mohu Bagan by a 2-1 margin.
ATK Mohun Bagan has been unbeaten in their previous 15 ISL matches and avoiding a defeat against Jamshedpur FC would mean that ATKMB would have the longest unbeaten streak in ISL history.
A win today would mean that the Men of Steel would become the first side in ISL history to win seven games in a row. But, that’s not it. JFC have 40 points in the ISL 21-22, which is the joint-highest total for a team following the league stages of the ISL. The club would set a new record if they won or drew the match.
What ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC are battling for tonight…
A Jamshedpur FC win or a draw against ATKMB would guarantee JFC the League Winners’ Shield.
ATK Mohun Bagan need to beat JFC by two or more goals to win the season’s first piece of silverware.
JFC have 40 points from 19 games while third-placed ATKMB have 37.
Here is how Jamshedpur FC line-up:
TP Rehenesh, Peter Hartley, Laldinliana Renthlei Eli Sabia, Ricky Lallawmawma, Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Ritwik Das Greg Stewart, Daniel Chukwu
Here is how ATK Mohun Bagan lineup:
Amrinder Singh, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Lenny Rodrigues, Carl McHugh, Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna
“The bottom line is that there are going to be two very good teams going toe-to-toe on the pitch. We know that if we’re at our very best then we can produce a positive result…" - Owen Coyle
“..if you want to win the championship, it is necessary to get three points every game. And this is our challenge, you know, to try to score some goals." - Juan Ferrando
ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC fittingly lock horns in a battle for the top spot in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Monday in the last league stage match of the season!
Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage of the last league stage match of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season, between ATK Mohun Bagan and Jamshedpur FC, which will decide the League Winners’ Shield.
The Men of Steel, on the other hand, have a convenient way to the Shield. A win or a draw will see the Owen Coyle-led side lift the trophy.
ATK Mohun Bagan’s Michael Soosairaj and Abhilash Paul are not available for Monday’s game, while David Williams and Hugo Boumous are in the process of recovery from their injuries. As for Jamshedpur FC, Mobashir Rahman is suspended.
Having shared the field thrice, Jamshedpur FC have got the better of ATK Mohun twice, with the latter winning one of the encounters in the last season.
Juan Ferrando’s men boast a 15-game unbeaten run and are showing no signs of backing down, come what may. The Mariners have been resolute this season, collecting 37 points from 19 games. The Green and Maroons found their way through with a narrow 1-0 win against Chennaiyin FC in their last match.
Winning all five games in their last five matches, the Men of Steel have outdone themselves this season, knocking out every team they have faced recently. Owen Coyle’s men sit pretty at the top of the table after outwitting Odisha FC 5-1 in their last game, collecting a total of 40 points in 19 games.
