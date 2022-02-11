ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC: BFC 0-2 HFC

The sub-plot to the encounter is also Bartholomew Ogbeche and Sunil Chhetri facing off. The two joint-highest goal scorers in Hero ISL history will clash against each other as they battle to become the first player to reach the 50-goal milestone in the competition.

Both Chhetri and Ogbeche have scored 49 goals in the competition.

Chhetri has scored 49 goals in 109 matches while Ogbeche has scored 49 goals in 71 matches.