ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: BFC 2-1 JFC

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Daniel Chukwu gave Jamshedpur FC the lead in the 1st minute as Sunil Chhetri equalised in the 55th and Cleiton Silva gave them the lead in the 62nd for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Panaji, Goa on Saturday as two heavyweight contenders battle for a top-four spot.

Despite underwhelming beginnings and setbacks, Bengaluru FC have found stability at the crucial moment as they become one of the favourites to finish the league stage with a semi-final claim.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC have doted on consistency since their opening match to assert dominance on opponents with a rock-solid defence.

With momentum in their favour, Bengaluru FC will be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins against Jamshedpur FC. On the other hand, the Men of Steel will aim to reduce the gap of four points from table toppers, Hyderabad FC.

ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS

In nine encounters, Jamshedpur FC have had the better of Bengaluru FC four times, while the Blues have won twice with the remaining three matches ending in a draw.

Jamshedpur FC will be missing the services of their captain Peter Hartley. He is a key part of their back four and will be sitting out in the next match as a result of a suspension.

Leon Augustine has returned to the training sessions of Bengaluru FC. Harmanpreet Singh is still out while Yaya Banana is still quarantined. Bengaluru will be without the services of Congolese striker Prince Ibara, who is suspended after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season.

Bengaluru FC:

The Blues are on an eight-match unbeaten streak, bouncing back from a hat-trick of losses to turn their season on the head. They are placed fourth in the league table with 20 points in 14 matches.

Jamshedpur FC:

With three successive wins in the bag, the Men of Steel are in a rich vein of form. Jamshedpur FC have 22 points in 12 matches.

What time will Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, February 5, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa on Saturday.

What TV channel will show Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.