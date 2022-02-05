ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: BFC 2-1 JFC

67′ - Change! Bengaluru FC make another substitution as Jayesh Rane comes on for Danish Farooq.
64′ - Change! Jamshedpur FC make a substitution almost immediately… Seiminlen Doungel is brought off and on comes Ishan Pandita
62′ - GOAL! Cleiton Silva helps Bengaluru FC get the lead against Jamshedpur FC!
Roshan Naorem with another delicious inswinging corner that finds Cleiton, who jumps and thumps in his header. Jitendra Singh tries his best to put his leg but the ball speeds past TP Rehenesh in goal.
55′ - GOAL! Sunil Chhetri gets Bengaluru FC level against Jamshedpur FC!
Goal number 49 in the Indian Super League to overtake Ferran Corominas… but no celebrations from the legend as he picks up the ball and walks back to the centre.
51′ - Pressure! Beautifull passing from Greg Stewart and Alexandre Lima on the left flank as the former manages to break free inside the box and takes a shot which hits Alan Costa and rolls away. Daniel Chukwu tries to take advantage but Parag Shrivas reacts quickly and kicks it out for a corner.
2nd HALF! Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC get us back underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim!
BFC make a change as Suresh Wangjam is replaced by Rohit Kumar.
HALF TIME! Daniel Chukwu’s goal in the first minute is the difference Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC!
42′ - What a Chace! Sunil Chhetri had the best chance to draw his side level from a superb corner by Roshan Naorem.. but his header goes wide of the post!
40′ - A Battle in Mid-field! It has been even-stevens between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC with either set of forwards not finding any luck.
30′ - Attack! Bengaluru FC are attacking with four up front at times as they look to pile on the pressure but Jamshedpur FC are ever vigilant in defence as well as on the lookout for an opportunity to break.
18′ - Settling Down! After the goal in the first minute… it has been Bengaluru FC! The blues have had the lion’s share of the possession as Jamshedpur FC are content with sitting back and counting on counters.
7′ - Not Close Enough! Danish Farooq takes two shots from distance in quick succession but both his efforts are not really close to the target…
1′ - GOAL! Daniel Chukwu hands Jamshedpur FC the lead against Bengaluru FC!
BFC lost the ball near the half-line as Alexandre Lima picked it up and charged at goal… He feeds a pass to Boris Singh despite pressure from a defender. Boris, in turn, lays it off in front of the goal. BFC’s Alan Costa is not quick enough to clear the ball as Chukwu pokes it into the net as Roshan Naorem slid in.
Kick-Off! Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC get us underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim!
The Blues won back-to-back games for the first time this season when they beat Kerala Blasters in the last game and also broke into the top-four for the first time. They have 20 points from 14 games.
Jamshedpur have won their last three games, spread over two weeks, to sit four points adrift of league leaders Hyderabad FC in second position but with two more games in hand. A win will help them snap at Hyderabad’s heels
Here is how Jamshedpur FC line-up:
TP Rehenesh, Boris Singh, Jitendra Singh, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Seiminlen Doungel, Eli Sabia, Alexandre Lima, Greg Stewart, Laldinliana Renthlei, Daniel Chukwu
Here is how Bengaluru FC line-up:
Gurpreet Sandhu, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Parag Shrivas, Roshan Naorem
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League clash between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC.
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Daniel Chukwu gave Jamshedpur FC the lead in the 1st minute as Sunil Chhetri equalised in the 55th and Cleiton Silva gave them the lead in the 62nd for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Panaji, Goa on Saturday as two heavyweight contenders battle for a top-four spot.
Despite underwhelming beginnings and setbacks, Bengaluru FC have found stability at the crucial moment as they become one of the favourites to finish the league stage with a semi-final claim.
Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC have doted on consistency since their opening match to assert dominance on opponents with a rock-solid defence.
With momentum in their favour, Bengaluru FC will be looking to complete a hat-trick of wins against Jamshedpur FC. On the other hand, the Men of Steel will aim to reduce the gap of four points from table toppers, Hyderabad FC.
In nine encounters, Jamshedpur FC have had the better of Bengaluru FC four times, while the Blues have won twice with the remaining three matches ending in a draw.
Jamshedpur FC will be missing the services of their captain Peter Hartley. He is a key part of their back four and will be sitting out in the next match as a result of a suspension.
Leon Augustine has returned to the training sessions of Bengaluru FC. Harmanpreet Singh is still out while Yaya Banana is still quarantined. Bengaluru will be without the services of Congolese striker Prince Ibara, who is suspended after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season.
The Blues are on an eight-match unbeaten streak, bouncing back from a hat-trick of losses to turn their season on the head. They are placed fourth in the league table with 20 points in 14 matches.
With three successive wins in the bag, the Men of Steel are in a rich vein of form. Jamshedpur FC have 22 points in 12 matches.
What time will Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, February 5, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa on Saturday.
What TV channel will show Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match?
The ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
