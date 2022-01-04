Marco Rivera has been named as his replacement but the ISL’s quarantine requirements mean that the Bengaluru FC will come too soon for the Spaniard. Interim coach Renedy Singh will take charge of the team.

ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS

The former Indian international will hope to guide the team to their first-ever win in the ISL this season, a task that will be made more complicated by Bengaluru FC’s morale-boosting win in the last match.

The two teams have met twice in the past with each team walking away with a win apiece. The Blues won the first encounter between the two teams 2-0 while the Red and Gold brigade edged the last meeting 1-0.

Bengaluru FC

The Blues recorded their first win in eight matches when they beat Chennaiyin FC in the final ISL match of 2020. The Blues though are unbeaten in their last three matches and seem to be clicking into gear.

Marco Pezzaiuoli didn’t report any fresh injury concerns in the pre-match press conference but Akashdeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh and Amey Morajkar remain sidelined with long-term injuries.

Sarthak Golui will miss the match due to personal reasons, while Leon Augustine and Yrondu-Musavu King are not yet fit enough to return.

SC East Bengal

The Red and Gold Brigade are winless in the ISL this season but have shown signs of improvements in recent matches. Three out of the four draws that they have had this season have come in the last five matches. They would fancy their chances to lodge their first win of the season against Bengaluru FC, a team that too has struggled this season.

Antonio Perosevic will continue to remain absent as he serves his five-match suspension. Darren Sidoel and Franjo Prce will also miss the match as they recover from injuries. Raju Gaikwad is also nursing an injury and may miss out but Jackichand Singh will return after recovering from his calf problem.

What time will Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, January 4, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim.

What TV channel will show Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal match?

The ISL match between Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Bengaluru FC vs SC East Bengal match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.