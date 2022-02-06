ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: CFC 0-0 MCFC

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC: Chennaiyin FC face Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at PJN Stadium, Margao, Goa on Sunday as both teams aim to break into the top-four.
The contest is equally crucial for both sides. On one end, Mumbai City FC have scored just twice in their last four games. Read More
4′ - Almost! Anirudh Thapa sends in a decent ball from the free-kick inside the box as it finds Narayan Das but he fails to connect with his header cleanly.
2′ - Fast Start! Mumbai are off to a flier as Rahul Bheke sends in a cross from the right sidetaht was for Bipin Singh but Ariel Borysiuk was alert and kicked it out.
Kick Off! Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC get us underway at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda!
A lot of focus will also be on Lallianzuala Chhangte when he takes on his former side. Chhangte joined Mumbai from Chennaiyin in the January transfer window and came on a substitute in the second half against ATK Mohun Bagan to mark his debut. Chhangte amassed 53 appearances for Chennaiyin over the years, scoring 12 goals and providing 2 assists during his time with the team!
Chennaiyin threw away a two-goal advantage against struggling SC East Bengal in their last outing, settling for a point and missing on a chance to board the top-four bus. Placed seventh in the points table, they have 19 points from 14 games.
Mumbai City FC are on the same boat, enduring a seven-game winless run and sitting one rung above Chennaiyin at sixth spot with 19 points from 13 games, one less than their rival on Sunday.
Here is how Mumbai City FC line-up:
Mohamad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Igor Angulo, Mourtada Fall, Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Lalengmawia, Mandar Dessai
Here is how Chennaiyin FC line-up:
Debjit Majumder, Nerijus Valskis, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Anirudh Thapa, Ariel Borysiuk, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Germanpreet Singh, Suhail Pasha, Lukasz Gikiewicz
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League clash between Chennaiyin FC and Mumbai City FC.
Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC’s scarcity in goals with a crumbling defence in recent matches has made matters go from bad to worse. There have been three instances this season when CFC have dropped points after scoring a goal in the first 15 minutes of a game.
It remains to be seen if the two clubs will be able to overcome past setbacks and start afresh to salvage their campaign.
The scales are equally balanced as both sides have won and lost six matches while drawing the three remaining out of 15 matches they have contested in.
From the Chennaiyin FC camp, Vladimir Koman and Mohd Sajid Dhot, who have sustained injuries, have been ruled out of the Mumbai City FC fixture.
The season continues to prove turbulent for Chennaiyin FC as they could register only one win in their last six matches while they also allowed SC East Bengal to come back from two goals down to salvage a draw in their last game, dropping crucial two points.
The defending champions Mumbai City FC are in their joint longest winless run in the Hero ISL, having not won in any of their last seven matches.
What time will Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, February 6, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa on Sunday.
What TV channel will show Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match?
The ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
