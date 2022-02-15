ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: FCG 0-0 ATKMB

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan: FC Goa face ATK Mohun Bagan in a do-or-die Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Tuesday at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

With six matches remaining for ATK Mohun Bagan have ensured a stable platform with 26 points in their kitty but final touches are still required to seal the fate. A win will tie them on points with league leaders Hyderabad FC.

On the other hand, FC Goa’s chances have looked bleak with only 18 points in the bag in 16 matches. A loss here could very well mean the end of the season for the Gaurs in the race for qualification.

ATK Mohun Bagan’s Carl McHugh, Roy Krishna and Hugo Boumous are recovering well from their respective injuries but a call on their inclusion will be taken before the game after consulting with the medical team.

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Ferrando also spoke about Sandesh Jhingan who made his return in the last match. But the Spaniard suggested that he will decide on the degree of his inclusion depending on the type of plan he uses in the next match against FC Goa. It seems unlikely that Jhingan will play the full ninety minutes.

FC Goa are still searching for their first win over ATK Mohun Bagan as they have lost twice and drawn once in their match-up in the ISL.

FC Goa:

So far, the plan to restore the season has not gone according to desires for the Gaurs, however, their last match against Chennaiyin FC (0-5) showcased glimpses of what they are capable of achieving in the remaining matches.

ATK Mohun Bagan:

A monumental comeback under Juan Ferrando’s coaching has seen the Mariners remain undefeated in their last 10 matches. Recently, they have secured two consecutive wins, including the noteworthy 2-1 win over table-toppers Hyderabad FC.

What time will FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, February 15, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

What TV channel will show FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

The ISL match between FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

