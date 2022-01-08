ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: FCG 0-0 CFC

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: FC Goa face Chennaiyin FC in match 54 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday.

FC Goa are still struggling to find momentum this season despite the appointment of new head coach Derrick Pereira, as they shared the points with Kerala Blasters FC in their last game.

Chennaiyin FC, however, picked up a win in their last match against Jamshedpur FC after two back-to-back losses in their previous games. While the Marina Machans are still eyeing a shot at the top four, FC Goa still have a long way to go.

The two sides have met on 19 separate occasions, with FC Goa having the advantage with nine wins while Chennaiyin FC have been on the winning end on eight occassions. As history says, the two sides have witnessed a plethora of goals and not a single fixture has gone goalless over the last seven seasons. At the end of the game, this will be the most played fixture in ISL history.

FC Goa

The Gaurs are yet to win a game under new head coach Derrick Pereira, as they sit ninth in the league table with nine points, winning two, drawing three, and losing four games.

Chennaiyin FC

The Marina Machans stand fifth in the league standings with 14 points with four wins, two draws, and three losses. Having kept the joint-highest clean sheets (3) in this campaign, Chennaiyin FC will eye to end the first half of fixtures with another clean sheet.

When does the FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC match start?

The FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC ISL 2021-22 match is set to begin at 09:30 p.m. IST on Saturday, January 8th, at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

What TV channel will broadcast the match between FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC?

Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD will broadcast the ISL match between FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC.

How can I watch the FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC match live?

Today’s ISL match between FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

