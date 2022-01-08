ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: FCG 0-0 CFC

11′ - Yellow Card! Anwar Ali loses the ball on the right as Edwin Vanspaul in an attempt to gather fouls Seriton Fernandes. The referee takes Edwin’s name in his book.
9′ - Goa on the Attack! Alberto Noguera finds space on the right and swings in a good ball for Jorge Ortiz, who is a tad bit late to the ball.
Nothing come from the corner kicks too.
3′- Over! Mirlan Murzaev with the first real shot of the match as he fights Anwar Ali off the ball as it was played in behind the defence. He chooses to not slip in Nerijus Valskis as his attempt flies harmlessly over the bar.
Kick-off! FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC get us underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim!
There were no handshakes after the national anthems.
Here is how Chennaiyin FC line-up:
Debjit Majumder, Mohd Sajid Dhot, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Reagan Singh, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Edwin Vanspaul, Mirlan Murzaev, Nerijus Valskis
Here is how FC Goa line-up:
Naveen Kumar, Anwar Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Muhammed Nemil, Glan Martins, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz
Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of the Indian Super League match number 54 between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC.
FC Goa, stranded in 9th on the table with only 2 wins to their names from the opening 9 games, go up against Chennaiyin FC.
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC: FC Goa face Chennaiyin FC in match 54 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Saturday.
FC Goa are still struggling to find momentum this season despite the appointment of new head coach Derrick Pereira, as they shared the points with Kerala Blasters FC in their last game.
Chennaiyin FC, however, picked up a win in their last match against Jamshedpur FC after two back-to-back losses in their previous games. While the Marina Machans are still eyeing a shot at the top four, FC Goa still have a long way to go.
The two sides have met on 19 separate occasions, with FC Goa having the advantage with nine wins while Chennaiyin FC have been on the winning end on eight occassions. As history says, the two sides have witnessed a plethora of goals and not a single fixture has gone goalless over the last seven seasons. At the end of the game, this will be the most played fixture in ISL history.
The Gaurs are yet to win a game under new head coach Derrick Pereira, as they sit ninth in the league table with nine points, winning two, drawing three, and losing four games.
The Marina Machans stand fifth in the league standings with 14 points with four wins, two draws, and three losses. Having kept the joint-highest clean sheets (3) in this campaign, Chennaiyin FC will eye to end the first half of fixtures with another clean sheet.
When does the FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC match start?
The FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC ISL 2021-22 match is set to begin at 09:30 p.m. IST on Saturday, January 8th, at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.
What TV channel will broadcast the match between FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC?
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD will broadcast the ISL match between FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC.
How can I watch the FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC match live?
Today’s ISL match between FC Goa v Chennaiyin FC will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
