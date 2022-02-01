ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, FC Goa vs Odisha FC: FCG 0-0 OFC

HALF TIME! FC Goa and Odisha FC are goalless at the break!
It is FC Goa who have been the team to dictate terms in the opening half as Odisha FC are having trouble getting a foot in. Gaurs’ slick passing has caught the Juggernauts quite a few times but their finishing hs let them down. Only 3 on target from 11 chances.
38′ - Not a Yellow? Aridai Suarez is pulled back by Alberto Noguera as he tried to launch a counterattack. The referee just has a word and nothing more…
29′ - Big Chance! Liridon Krasniqi with an amazing chance after being played on by Aridai Suarez thanks to a beautiful to the back post. Naveen Kumar rushes out and smothers the effort and it goes out but more importantly safe!
25′ - Close! Makan Chothe is played the ball on the right wing and he wastes no time to send it back on the edge of the penalty box to find Brandon Fernandes. He takes a first-time shot and his effort just flashes wide. FC Goa are inching closer.
16′ - Over! Airam Cabrera is again played in behind by Edu Bedia but his shot flies over the crossbar as Arshdeep Singh looks confident in goal.
10′ - Wide! Alberto Noguera is played in behind by Brandon Fernandes but he chooses the wrong option with his shot going agonisingly wide.
6′ - Almost! Aiban Dohling tears down the left and sends in an early cross into the box but nobody follows up but Makan Chothe is almost onto it on the right-wing… only to be thwarted by Arshdeep Singh.
Kick-Off! FC Goa and Odisha FC get us underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim!
Odisha have opted to attack from left to right in the first half, with Goa starting us off.
Odisha have been among goals despite enduring a losing the last game and their ability to score late goals should make coach Kino Garcia happy. Jonathas also got back among goals in the last game and it was Odisha’s ninth goal in the last 15 minutes of a game this season. With 4 goals, only Aridai Cabrera (5) has scored more goals for Odisha this season besides Jonathas.
Indian wide players Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Nandhakumar Sekar have been putting in some impressive performances in their last few games.
For Goa, lack of finishing has been a problem as they have created more chances and attempted more shots than any other team this season. In their last game against Jamshedpur, Goa hit the woodwork thrice, the highest in a single game this season.
Goa also holds the record for most crosses in a single game this season. They attempted 31 crosses against SC East Bengal, the joint highest attempted by a team in a single game this season alongside ATK Mohun Bagan.
Brandon Fernandes played for Goa in the last game, and coach Pereira said he is one of the key players in the side and they are happy to have him back.
Odisha have had a mixed bag this season, starting on a good note to then taper off in the middle. With 17 points from 13 matches, they still have time to fight for a playoff spot and a win on Wednesday would put them back in the fray.
FC Goa are on a four-game winless run, sitting in ninth position with 14 points from the same number of games. Derrick Pereira’s side lost to Jamshedpur FC in their last encounter despite playing some eye-catching football and Pereira would know his charges have to convert their chances in order to get back to winning ways.
Goa have to start winning games now if they are to push for a playoffs spot but in Odisha, who are one rung above them, they will face an opponent who will harbour similar thoughts.
Here is how Odisha FC line-up:
Arshdeep Singh, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Gaurav Bora, Victor Mongil, Sahil Panwar, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Liridon Krasniqi, Javier Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridai Suarez
Here is how FC Goa line-up:
Naveen Kumar, Anwar Ali, Seriton Fernandes,Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Makan Chothe, Airam Cabrera
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League clash between FC Goa and Odisha FC.
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, FC Goa vs Odisha FC: FC Goa take on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium, Goa on Tuesday as the two sides look to keep semi-final hopes alive. Both clubs have encountered a slump in form as the semi-final spot is starting to go out of grasp. Both sets of fans – of the Gaurs and the Juggernauts – will want their team to get the win.
FC Goa have created more chances and attempted more shots than any other Hero ISL team this season – 206 shots and created 140 chances. However, with only 17 of the shots turned into goals, their struggle continues to remain in conversion and finishing.
Meanwhile, Odisha FC have continued to impress with late goals as no other team has scored more goals in the last 15 minutes of games this season.
FC Goa have had the better of Odisha FC on four out of five occasions while the fifth and last fixture ended in a 1-1 draw, making the Gaurs only the second team to remain undefeated against Odisha FC.
The Gaurs are winless in their last four encounters and have managed to record only three wins in 14 matches. They are positioned ninth on the league table with 14 points.
Similar to FC Goa, Odisha FC enter the arena after succumbing to a loss in close margins. The Bhubaneswar-based team are placed eighth on the standings with 17 points in the bag.
What time will FC Goa vs Odisha FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa vs Odisha FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, February 1, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa on Tuesday.
What TV channel will show FC Goa vs Odisha FC match?
The ISL match between FC Goa vs Odisha FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream FC Goa vs Odisha FC fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between FC Goa vs Odisha FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
