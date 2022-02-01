ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, FC Goa vs Odisha FC: FCG 0-0 OFC

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, FC Goa vs Odisha FC: FC Goa take on Odisha FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium, Goa on Tuesday as the two sides look to keep semi-final hopes alive. Both clubs have encountered a slump in form as the semi-final spot is starting to go out of grasp. Both sets of fans – of the Gaurs and the Juggernauts – will want their team to get the win.

FC Goa have created more chances and attempted more shots than any other Hero ISL team this season – 206 shots and created 140 chances. However, with only 17 of the shots turned into goals, their struggle continues to remain in conversion and finishing.

Meanwhile, Odisha FC have continued to impress with late goals as no other team has scored more goals in the last 15 minutes of games this season.

FC Goa have had the better of Odisha FC on four out of five occasions while the fifth and last fixture ended in a 1-1 draw, making the Gaurs only the second team to remain undefeated against Odisha FC.

FC Goa:

The Gaurs are winless in their last four encounters and have managed to record only three wins in 14 matches. They are positioned ninth on the league table with 14 points.

Odisha FC:

Similar to FC Goa, Odisha FC enter the arena after succumbing to a loss in close margins. The Bhubaneswar-based team are placed eighth on the standings with 17 points in the bag.

What time will FC Goa vs Odisha FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between FC Goa vs Odisha FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, February 1, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa on Tuesday.

What TV channel will show FC Goa vs Odisha FC match?

The ISL match between FC Goa vs Odisha FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream FC Goa vs Odisha FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between FC Goa vs Odisha FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

