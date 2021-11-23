ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC: HFC 0-0 CFC

Hyderabad FC would be eyeing a top-four finish this time around after they narrowly missed out on it in the previous season and Chennaiyin FC would be aiming to brush aside last season’s disappointments and challenge for the title again in 2021-22.

Hyderabad FC

With the acquisition of players like Juanan, Bartholomew Ogbeche, and Edu Garcia, Hyderabad FC have added experience to their ranks. All three of these marquee signings have previously won the ISL, and they’ll be instrumental in instilling a winning mentality in the dressing room. Apart from that, the club has retained its core group of players, most of whom are emerging talents.

Manolo Marquez had a telling impact on the Nizams’ performance, as the gaffer took charge of the club ahead of the 2020-21 season, and facilitated a turnaround for them, after an underwhelming season in 2019-20 that saw them finish at the bottom of the table. They amassed 29 points last season, which was a mere two points less than fourth-placed FC Goa. The side had the joint highest draws in the league last season with 11 draws and they’d be looking to convert those results into wins in the upcoming season.

Chennaiyin FC

Csaba Laszlo was tasked with leading the Marina Machans in the 2020-21 season. His side failed to replicate their 2019-20 season’s performance, slumping to an eighth-place finish in the table with just 20 points. Although they were relatively solid in defence, they struggled in the final third, managing just 17 goals, which was the lowest in the league. Chennaiyin played out 11 draws, too, which was the joint highest in the league.

The Marina Machans have opted for an overhaul of their squad, only retaining Rafael Crivellaro out of all their foreign talents. Most of their overseas recruits have played in Europe at some point in their career, and that could be useful both on and off the pitch. They’ve also reinforced their backline by roping in domestic players like Narayan Das, Salam Ranjan Singh, and Davinder Singh.

Rafael Crivellaro and Germanpreet Singh may miss out on the action against Hyderabad FC, as they are both recovering from injuries.

