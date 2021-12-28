ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: HFC 1-0 OFC

“Hyderabad are a compact team. They are playing for a long time together. They have a good striker in Ogbeche. He is in fine form." - Odisha FC’s Kiko Ramirez
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC: Bartholomew Ogbeche gave Hyderabad FC the lead in the 9th minute against Odisha FC in match 43 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Tuesday.
Currently, Hyderabad FC stand at fourth position in the points table with 12 points in seven matches. Read More
9′- GOAL! Hyderabad FC take the lead early against Odisha FC!
Edu Garcia hit a low free-kick at the near post as Joao Victor heded it on. There were too many players at the near post as the ball deflected into the back of the net.
Bartholomew Ogbeche is claiming it… and a poor tackle that led to a free-kick position led to the goal.
9′ -Yellow Card! Hector Ramirez barges into Aniket Jadhav and pushes him off the ball on the left flank. The referee deems it illegal and takes the Odisha FC captain’s name.
4′ - On the Front Foot! Nikhil Poojary has been bright down the right as he navigates his way inside and takes a shot that is straight to keeper Kamaljit Singh, who parried away.
1′ - Attack! The Nizams get the first attack of the match as Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia and Bartholomew Ogbeche combine well but Odisha get the vital blocks and the ball to safety.
KICK-OFF! Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC get us underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim!
A win here for both sides will be really crucial at this stage. HFC are unbeaten in their five games, while OFC have only won a single game off their last five.
Odisha FC Starting XI - Kamaljit Singh, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Gaurav Bora, Hector Ramirez, Sahil Panwar, Liridon Krasniqi, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Thoiba Singh, Javier Hernandez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jonathas Cristian
Hyderabad FC Starting XI - Laxmikant Kattimani, Nim Dorjee, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match 43 between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC as both teams want to back to winning ways and maintain the pressure on the teams in the top four in the Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday.
Hyderabad FC played a 1-1 draw with SC East Bengal in their last match. Similarly, Odisha FC drew 1-1 with FC Goa.
ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS
With one team aiming to break into the top four and another one solidifying its position there, the match holds an important part in both teams’ journey in the competition.
Hyderabad FC have conceded the least number of goals in the league till now. They have conceded only six goals in seven matches.
Odisha FC have only lost one game to HFC in their history. Hyderabad FC are unbeaten in their last six matches.
Hyderabad FC is unbeaten in their last five matches. They have three draws and two wins. Two out of the three draws have come in the last two games.
Hyderabad FC will be without Halicharan Narzary and Mohammad Yasir due to long-term injury. Ashish Rai didn’t feature in the last so it remains to be seen if he will make a comeback.
Odisha FC has only one win in their last five games. In the other four games, they lost three and drew one.
In the official pre-match press conference, coach Kiko Ramirez informed that Arshdeep Singh was sick a few days back but is fine now. As for Sahil Panwar, he has recovered from an ankle injury and is now available for selection.
What time will Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, December 27, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Bambolim, Goa.
What TV channel will show Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match?
The ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.