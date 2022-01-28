ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: JFC 0-0 FCG

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: Jamshedpur FC take on FC Goa at Athletic Stadium, Goa on Friday in the Indian Super League (ISL) after the former’s two games got postponed. Read More
32′ - Yellow Card! Anwar Ali goes into the referee’s book just after the restart from the water break.
28′ - Saved by the keeper and the post! Jamshedpur sigh relief… Ivan Gonzalez hits the crossbar with his headed effort and as the ball falls to Edu Bedia, who takes a stunning left-footed shot.. it is saved by TP Rehenesh.
26′ - Yellow Card! Alexandre Lima goes into the referee’s book for a rash challenge on Alberto Noguera.
20′ - Ouch! Edu Bedia is down again as he twists his ankle chasing Alexandre Lima. It was nobody’s fault but really painful nonetheless.
18′ - Promising Attack! Daniel Chukwu gets the ball at the edge of the penalty box and turns his marker with ease… he runs straight at goal and his shot is just inches wide.
10′ - Injury? Edu Bedia goes down cluthing his face and stays down… and replays show that he had receieved a knee from his teammate, Brandon Fernandes. After an ice pack, he is back on hi feet.
5 ‘ - Fast Start! Jamshedpur FC started the game with some energetic pressing as FC Goa have been content so far to pass it around and keep the ball, looking for openings.
Kick-Off! Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa get us underway at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim!
A slight change for the Gaurs!
Who will be the star in attack tonight? Greg Stewart or Jorge Ortiz?
Here is how FC Goa line-up:
Naveen Kumar, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Anwar Ali, Aiban Dohling, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz
Here is how Jamshedpur FC line-up:
TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Jitendra Singh, Alexandre Lima, Seiminlen Doungel, Boris Singh, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chukwu
Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage of the Indian Super League clash between Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa.
The Men of Steel have put up an improved performance this season as they sit on the third spot with 19 points, becoming a strong contender to claim a top-four spot, meanwhile, FC Goa have stumbled to the ninth position in the league table with 14 points.
The Gaurs will look to end the inconsistent run they have had so far this season with the chances to qualify for the semi-finals starting to look bleak as Jamshedpur FC aim to power to the top.
In nine matches between them, FC Goa have registered 5 wins while Jamshedpur FC have been victorious in 3 to go with a draw.
Komal Thatal is back in training, he did some light training on his own and took touches with the squad, however, the FC Goa match might be too soon for him. Meanwhile, Glan Martins from FC Goa won’t be available as the medical staff is working with him after he was subbed off in the previous match against Bengaluru FC.
Jamshedpur FC found their winning form in their last two matches before Covid-19 forced them into a break. Now, their challenge remains to find the momentum again.
With Derrick Pereira taking the reins of FC Goa, the club has seen improved performance with a loss in the last five encounters, however, the dearth of wins continues to lower hopes for a top-four finish.
What time will Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Friday, January 28, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa on Friday.
What TV channel will show Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match?
The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
