ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa: JFC 0-0 FCG

The Men of Steel have put up an improved performance this season as they sit on the third spot with 19 points, becoming a strong contender to claim a top-four spot, meanwhile, FC Goa have stumbled to the ninth position in the league table with 14 points.

The Gaurs will look to end the inconsistent run they have had so far this season with the chances to qualify for the semi-finals starting to look bleak as Jamshedpur FC aim to power to the top.

In nine matches between them, FC Goa have registered 5 wins while Jamshedpur FC have been victorious in 3 to go with a draw.

Komal Thatal is back in training, he did some light training on his own and took touches with the squad, however, the FC Goa match might be too soon for him. Meanwhile, Glan Martins from FC Goa won’t be available as the medical staff is working with him after he was subbed off in the previous match against Bengaluru FC.

Jamshedpur FC:

Jamshedpur FC found their winning form in their last two matches before Covid-19 forced them into a break. Now, their challenge remains to find the momentum again.

FC Goa:

With Derrick Pereira taking the reins of FC Goa, the club has seen improved performance with a loss in the last five encounters, however, the dearth of wins continues to lower hopes for a top-four finish.

What time will Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Friday, January 28, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa on Friday.

What TV channel will show Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match?

The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

