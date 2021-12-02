Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2021-22 Live Score and Updates: Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC will look for morale-boosting wins when they meet in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa later on Thursday.
Jamshedpur FC are unbeaten in this season, having drawn their first game against SC East Bengal, and then winning their second one against FC Goa. Read More
20’| Greg Stewart steals the ball from Hitesh near the middle of the park, races towards the goal, beats a last-ditch challenge just outside the box then puleld the trigger. But his shot hit the post and went outside.
13′ | Hyderabad FC win a corner and a delightful ball is floated towards the middle of the box. Juanan, rose above everyone else and got a good touch but the ball was just wide of the mark.
12′ |Hyderabad wins a freekick, and Yasir sends in a juicy ball towards the near post. Sana was there and he got the touch which sent the ball goalwards, but Valskis was there to block for JFC.
5’| Laldinliana Renthlei of Jamshedpur FC latches on to a forward ball and unleashes a shot but Juanan was there to block that. The ball would have travelled inside the goal. He also wins the first corner of the match.
3’| A mazy run that from Yasir as he runs past 2-3 Jamshedpur FC player but his final ball was poor. Good chance that was for the Nizams.
JFC 0-0 HFC
2’| Sana puts forwards a long ball for Ogbeche but the ball was too far away from the Nigerian striker.
1’| We are underway at Athletic Stadium in Bambolim! Hyderabad starts from right to left.
Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC have faced each other four times with three of those encounters ending in draws. The Red Miners have one win to their name while Hyderabad FC are yet to taste victory.
Less than thirty minutes left for the match to begin!
Hyderabad FC have named an unchanged playing XI for the match.
Both Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC have arrived at the stadium! Less than two hours left for the match to begin.
On the other hand, Hyderabad FC are fresh off a victory against Mumbai City FC - their first-ever against them in ISL history - after a 1-0 loss against Chennaiyin FC in their opening game.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League match number 15 of the 2021-22 season. Tonight, Jamshedpur FC take on Hyderabad FC in Bambolim, Goa.
On the other side, Hyderabad FC are fresh off a victory against Mumbai City FC — their first-ever against them in ISL history — after a 1-0 loss against Chennaiyin FC in their opening game. Youngster Rohit Danu and striker Bartholomew Ogbeche have been remarkable for their side winning the last game for them.
Although they shared the spoils in their first game against SC East Bengal, Jamshedpur FC looked resilient and kept their composure, dominating the possession in that match. Jamshedpur FC ran riot against FC Goa in their second game with a brace from Nerijus Valskis and a goal from Jordan Murray in the latter half of the game, eventually winning 3-1.
Hyderabad FC were the better team in their first game against Chennaiyin FC, but they didn’t have their shooting boots on and conceded a goal via a penalty in the second half of the game. Manuel Marquez’s men rectified their mistakes and eked out a win against current champions Mumbai City FC in their second game, winning 3-1.
As far as key players are concerned for the Jamshedpur FC, the 34-year-old forward Nerijus Valskis has been on fire this season, having three-goal contributions in two games already. Valskis will be hungry for more goals against Hyderabad FC with support from Greg Stewart and Komal Thatal. However, Peter Hartley is the leader of the pack, keeping the Jamshedpur backline strong and composed. The defender helped his team equalise in the first match with a header in injury time in the first half.
In Hyderabad FC, Rohit Danu, the 19-year-old Indian youngster has been lauded as the future of Indian football several times by Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez. Surely, Danu lived up to the hype as he came off as a substitute in his last match and scored a goal against FC Goa. Bartholomew Ogbeche is one of the most experienced players in the ISL, and is already off the mark in the new season. Ogbeche’s clinical finishing is an intimidating factor for the opponent team, making him a valuable asset for the Hyderabad side.
