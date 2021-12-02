Home / News / Football / ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: HYD Get the First Chance of the Match
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC: HYD Get the First Chance of the Match

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2021-22 Live Score and Updates: Jamshedpur FC will face Hyderabad FC on matchday 15 of the Indian Super League 2021-22 season at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Updated: December 02, 2021, 19:52 IST
Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2021-22 Live Score and Updates: Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC will look for morale-boosting wins when they meet in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa later on Thursday.

Jamshedpur FC are unbeaten in this season, having drawn their first game against SC East Bengal, and then winning their second one against FC Goa. Read More

Dec 02, 2021 19:52 IST

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Score: HITS THE POST!

20’| Greg Stewart steals the ball from Hitesh near the middle of the park, races towards the goal, beats a last-ditch challenge just outside the box then puleld the trigger. But his shot hit the post and went outside.

Dec 02, 2021 19:46 IST

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Score: HYD CHANCE!

13′ | Hyderabad FC win a corner and a delightful ball is floated towards the middle of the box. Juanan, rose above everyone else and got a good touch but the ball was just wide of the mark.

Dec 02, 2021 19:44 IST

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Score:

12′ |Hyderabad wins a freekick, and Yasir sends in a juicy ball towards the near post. Sana was there and he got the touch which sent the ball goalwards, but Valskis was there to block for JFC.

Dec 02, 2021 19:43 IST

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Score:

7’| Greg Stewart send in a good ball there from the right side, but HFC defenders were up to the task. And they are off for a counter, Yasir has the ball now on the left flank but his cross was poor.
Dec 02, 2021 19:38 IST

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Score:

5’| Laldinliana Renthlei of Jamshedpur FC latches on to a forward ball and unleashes a shot but Juanan was there to block that. The ball would have travelled inside the goal. He also wins the first corner of the match.

Dec 02, 2021 19:35 IST

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Score:

3’| A mazy run that from Yasir as he runs past 2-3 Jamshedpur FC player but his final ball was poor. Good chance that was for the Nizams.

JFC 0-0 HFC

Dec 02, 2021 19:33 IST

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Score:

2’| Sana puts  forwards a long ball for Ogbeche but the ball was too far away from the Nigerian striker.

JFC 0-0 HFC

Dec 02, 2021 19:31 IST

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Score: KICK OFF

1’| We are underway at Athletic Stadium in Bambolim! Hyderabad starts from right to left.

Dec 02, 2021 19:06 IST

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Score: Head-to-head Record

Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC have faced each other four times with three of those encounters ending in draws. The Red Miners have one win to their name while Hyderabad FC are yet to taste victory.

Dec 02, 2021 19:01 IST

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Score:

Less than thirty minutes left for the match to begin!

Dec 02, 2021 18:59 IST

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Score: JFC Playing XI

Eli Sabia makes his captaincy debut as Peter Hartley is benched
TP Rehenesh (GK), Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia (C), Laldinliana Renthlei, Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Komal Thatal, Alexandre Lima, Nerijus Valskis and Greg Stewart.
Dec 02, 2021 18:50 IST

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Score: HYD Playing XI

Hyderabad FC have named an unchanged playing XI for the match.

Dec 02, 2021 18:36 IST

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Score:

Both Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC have arrived at the stadium! Less than two hours left for the match to begin.

Dec 02, 2021 18:16 IST

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Score:

On the other hand, Hyderabad FC are fresh off a victory against Mumbai City FC - their first-ever against them in ISL history - after a 1-0 loss against Chennaiyin FC in their opening game.

Dec 02, 2021 18:14 IST

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Score:

The Men of Steel are unbeaten in this season having drawn their first game against SC East Bengal, and then winning their second one against FC Goa.

Dec 02, 2021 17:58 IST

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Live Score:

Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League match number 15 of the 2021-22 season. Tonight, Jamshedpur FC take on Hyderabad FC in Bambolim, Goa.

New signing Peter Hartley has been spectacular in leading Jamshedpur FC’s defence while striker Nerijus Valksis has who ended his goal drought against FC Goa will once again pose a big threat to Hyderabad FC.

On the other side, Hyderabad FC are fresh off a victory against Mumbai City FC — their first-ever against them in ISL history — after a 1-0 loss against Chennaiyin FC in their opening game. Youngster Rohit Danu and striker Bartholomew Ogbeche have been remarkable for their side winning the last game for them.

Although they shared the spoils in their first game against SC East Bengal, Jamshedpur FC looked resilient and kept their composure, dominating the possession in that match. Jamshedpur FC ran riot against FC Goa in their second game with a brace from Nerijus Valskis and a goal from Jordan Murray in the latter half of the game, eventually winning 3-1.

Hyderabad FC were the better team in their first game against Chennaiyin FC, but they didn’t have their shooting boots on and conceded a goal via a penalty in the second half of the game. Manuel Marquez’s men rectified their mistakes and eked out a win against current champions Mumbai City FC in their second game, winning 3-1.

As far as key players are concerned for the Jamshedpur FC, the 34-year-old forward Nerijus Valskis has been on fire this season, having three-goal contributions in two games already. Valskis will be hungry for more goals against Hyderabad FC with support from Greg Stewart and Komal Thatal. However, Peter Hartley is the leader of the pack, keeping the Jamshedpur backline strong and composed. The defender helped his team equalise in the first match with a header in injury time in the first half.

In Hyderabad FC, Rohit Danu, the 19-year-old Indian youngster has been lauded as the future of Indian football several times by Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez. Surely, Danu lived up to the hype as he came off as a substitute in his last match and scored a goal against FC Goa. Bartholomew Ogbeche is one of the most experienced players in the ISL, and is already off the mark in the new season. Ogbeche’s clinical finishing is an intimidating factor for the opponent team, making him a valuable asset for the Hyderabad side.

Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC have faced each other four times with three of those encounters ending in draws. The Red Miners have one win to their name while Hyderabad FC are yet to taste victory against their opponents on Thursday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.