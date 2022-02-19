ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: KBFC v ATKMB

Since that defeat, Kerala Blasters have boasted of an improved performance to climb up in the league table, going unbeaten for ten matches in the league stage.

However, ATK Mohun Bagan have always had the better of Kerala Blasters FC, beating them on all three occasions in the ISL and have kept an unbeaten streak of 11 matches under head coach Juan Ferrando.

ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS

Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna, David Williams, and Carl Mchugh are improving while working with the team. For Liston Colaco, the medical team will take a call till the last moment,

But as for their head-to-head record, Mariners have dominated this fixture unanimously, winning three out of three matches.

With the rising stakes of each passing game, both clubs aim to clinch the three points for a smoother ride onto the top of the standings.

Kerala Blasters FC:

The Blasters have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches that have taken them to the fourth on the league table with 26 points.

ATK Mohun Bagan:

The Mariners are unbeaten in their last 11 matches. In their last 5 matches, they have won 4 and drawn one match to tie with league leaders Hyderabad FC.

What time will Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, February 19, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Saturday.

What TV channel will show Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.