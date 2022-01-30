ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: KBFC 0-0 BFC

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: Kerala Blasters FC face southern rivals Bengaluru FC in matchday 76 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.
The Blasters take the field after a 17-day enforced break due to Covid-19 cases in the team. Read More
HALF TIME! Eventful but goalless between rivals Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC at the break!
45′ - Final Ball Problem! Beautiful flowing counter-attacking football but both teams faltered with the final ball and the scoreline remains the same.
41′ - Yello Card! Lalthathanga Khawlhring goes into the referee for throwing the ball away after giving away a free-kick. Completely uUnnecessary.
38′ - Cleared off the Line! Another beautiful corner from Roshan and finds Prince Ibara, who heads the ball back in from. It lands at the feet of Sunil Chhetri, but he can’t sort out his feet and Kerala Blasters’ Nishu Kumar clears off the line!
27′ - Too Strong! Sahal Samad’s curling cross inside the box is just overcooked but Alvaro Vazquez manages to collect sends the ball back in though it goes above the goalpost.
24′- Close! Roshan gets his delivery right on his third corner try as he finds Prince Ibara’s head. His effort is a whisker wide as Marko Leskovic did enough to put him off.
20′ - What If? A couple of good chances for Bengaluru FC with Udanta Singh and Sunil Chhetri combining well down the left flank. The ball falls to Danish Farooq on both occasions and he drags his shot wide on both.
16′ - Good Game! Scrapy game as either side is playing the game with much intent. The Manjappada and the West Block Blues must be proud!
11′ - Yellow Card! Prince Ibara goes into the referee’s book as he contested for a high ball with Marko Leskovic. Both have their boot raised and it appears that Ibara has clipped the leg of Leskovic.
7′ - Side Netting! Jorge Diaz gets the ball on the left-wing and waltz into the penalty box. It’s a narrow-angle but he still pulls the trigger but the effort is just wide.
6′ - Cleared! Good pressing from Kerala Blasters as they nick the ball in midfield and Alvaro Vazquez sends in a delicious cross but Pratik Chaudhari steps in and clears somehow!
2′ - Foul! Crunching tackle from Harmanjot Khabra on Udanta. The referee has a talk but nothing more.
Kick Off! Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC get us underway at the Tilak Maidan Stadium!
KBFC will be attacking from left to right in the first half, whereas, BFC will be starting the game.
Bengaluru are on a seven-match unbeaten run and their improvement in attack has been a key reason for their climb up the table. In the last match, they beat Chennaiyin 3-0. It was the 4th time in the last seven games that they had scored three goals or more in a match. The Blues have also been creating more chances of late. In the last seven matches, they have created 10 or more chances on six occasions.
Sunil Chhetri’s return to form has also collided with Bengaluru’s unbeaten streak on the spin. After no goal contributions in his first 11 matches, Chhetri has hit form, providing 2 goal contributions in his last 2 matches.
Kerala last played on January 12, recording a 2-0 win over Odisha FC before their next two games were postponed. The men in yellow are on a 10-game unbeaten run and have 20 points from 11 matches, sitting third in the points table.
A win will take the Blasters to the same number of points as current league leaders Hyderabad FC who have a superior goal difference, but for Ivan Vukomanović’s side the advantage is they have two more games in hand to Hyderabad and one more to second-placed Jamshedpur FC.
Here is how Bengaluru FC line-up:
Gurpreet Sandhu, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Parag Shrivas, , Danish Farooq, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Silva, Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Roshan Naorem, Sunil Chhetri
Here is how Kerala Blasters line-up:
Prabhsukhan Gill, Nishu Kumar, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez
Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage of the Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC.
Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC are picking up the pace after their resounding 3-0 victory over rivals Chennaiyin FC in their last outing.
ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS
The Kochi-based outfit will look to get back to winning ways after a long hiatus, but the Blues might have other plans for them as they have been unbeaten for the last seven matches.
The two sides have shared the field nine times, with Bengaluru FC winning five of the encounters and Kerala Blasters FC winning just two. The Tuskers have not kept a clean sheet in any of their matches against the Blues in this competition. Their previous meeting in this season ended in a 1-1 draw in match 11.
In the Bengaluru FC camp, Gurpreet Sandhu and Sarthak Golui are out of quarantine, they will train on Saturday. Prince Ibara and Yrondu Musavu-King are not available while Leon Augustine has sustained a long-term injury. Ajay Chhetri will miss out because he was in quarantine for almost 30 days, he has lost a lot of muscle weight and same is the case with Ajith Kamaraj.
With two games in hand, Ivan Vukomanovic’s men sit second placed in the league standings with 20 points, registering five wins, five draws, and just one loss. The Blasters are yet to lose a single game after they lost in their inaugural game against ATK Mohun Bagan in the season opener.
The Blues are sixth in the league table with 17 points in 13 games, picking up four wins, five draws, and four losses. Chhetri and co. extended their unbeaten run to seven games after their last match’s success.
What time will Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, January 30, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama in Goa on Sunday.
What TV channel will show Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match?
The ISL match between Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.