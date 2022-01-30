ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC: KBFC 0-0 BFC

The Tuskers played their last game on January 12 against Odisha FC in what was a 0-2 victory, with strikes from Nishu Kumar and Harmanjot Khabra.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC are picking up the pace after their resounding 3-0 victory over rivals Chennaiyin FC in their last outing.

The Kochi-based outfit will look to get back to winning ways after a long hiatus, but the Blues might have other plans for them as they have been unbeaten for the last seven matches.

The two sides have shared the field nine times, with Bengaluru FC winning five of the encounters and Kerala Blasters FC winning just two. The Tuskers have not kept a clean sheet in any of their matches against the Blues in this competition. Their previous meeting in this season ended in a 1-1 draw in match 11.

In the Bengaluru FC camp, Gurpreet Sandhu and Sarthak Golui are out of quarantine, they will train on Saturday. Prince Ibara and Yrondu Musavu-King are not available while Leon Augustine has sustained a long-term injury. Ajay Chhetri will miss out because he was in quarantine for almost 30 days, he has lost a lot of muscle weight and same is the case with Ajith Kamaraj.

Kerala Blasters FC:

With two games in hand, Ivan Vukomanovic’s men sit second placed in the league standings with 20 points, registering five wins, five draws, and just one loss. The Blasters are yet to lose a single game after they lost in their inaugural game against ATK Mohun Bagan in the season opener.

Bengaluru FC:

The Blues are sixth in the league table with 17 points in 13 games, picking up four wins, five draws, and four losses. Chhetri and co. extended their unbeaten run to seven games after their last match’s success.

What time will Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, January 30, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama in Goa on Sunday.

What TV channel will show Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

