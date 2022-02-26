ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC: KBFC 0-0 CFC

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin FC:

Kerala Blasters take on Chennaiyin FC in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on Saturday, and find themselves with all to do to make the semi-finals as nothing less than a win will help their cause.

The Blasters were handed a 1-2 loss by Hyderabad FC in their previous game, which dented their semi-final bid. The equation now is simple for them – three wins in the remaining three matches will be enough for them to go through. However, in the fiercely contested ISL, that will be easier said than done.

Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC’s motivation would be to break the six-match winless streak, with their last victory coming against NorthEast United FC, more than a month ago.

In the 17 matches played between these two teams, Kerala Blasters FC have won four times. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC have been victorious on six occasions and the remaining seven matches have been draws.

The Ivan Vukomanovic-led side has won two, lost two and drawn once in their last five matches this season. They are currently placed in the fifth spot, with 27 points from 17 games, which includes seven wins and six draws.

The former champions have lost three and drawn two of their last five matches this season. Chennaiyin FC are out of contention for a top-four finish and will have only pride to play for in their remaining matches.

