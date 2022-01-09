The two clubs have recorded one defeat each in nine matches – the least so far this season and are on an unbeaten streak of eight matches each raising the stakes further for this heavyweight clash.

Hyderabad FC will aim to climb and solidify their position at the top of the standings with a win while Kerala Blasters will look to break into the top-four.

In the four encounters between them, the two clubs have measured equally with two wins each. The Blasters are unbeaten at the Tilak Maidan Stadium this season with 2 wins and 3 draws in 5 games. This will be Hyderabad FC’s first game at the venue this season. Hyderabad FC have conceded the fewest number of goals so far this season with just 9 as Kerala Blasters, at 10, have conceded the second-fewest number of goals this season.

Kerala Blasters

The Blasters have had a rising start to their ISL season with two wins and three draws in their last five encounters. They are placed fifth on the league table with 14 points.

Hyderabad FC

In striking similarities, Hyderabad FC too have registered two wins and three draws in the last five matches. The club sits a point away from the first spot, with 16 points in the bag.

What time will Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, January 9, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa.

What TV channel will show Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC match?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Kerala Blasters vs Hyderabad FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

