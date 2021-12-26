ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC 0-1 JFC

KBFC and JFC have an identical record so far in the tournament, even their goal difference is the same.

ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS

As a matter of fact, Kerala Blasters have only won one game against Jamshedpur FC in their history. Kerala Blasters, though, are unbeaten in their last six games and have secured two consecutive wins. However, they have never won three consecutive matches in their history. Jordan Murray will turn out for the ‘Men of Stell’ against his former side.

Kerala Blasters

Kerala Blasters have three wins and two draws in their last five matches while they remain unbeaten in their last six matches.

Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC have conjured eight points in their last five matches. They have won two, drawn two and lost one. The club hasn’t been able to build a winning momentum but have looked good since their last defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC.

ISL 2021-22 KBFC v JFC: Team News, Injury Update

Kerala Blasters have been the season’s biggest surprise, going six games without losing since losing their first game. Ivan Vukomanovic’s team has won their past two matches convincingly with a 3-0 scoreline over Mumbai City, before repeating the same against Chennaiyin on Wednesday. Jamshedpur’s encounter on Monday proved to be a frustrating one as it resulted in Bengaluru holding them to a 0-0 draw. The deadlock came after the Men of Steel’s 4-0 triumph over Odisha, in which they scored four times in the first 35 minutes.

When does the match between KBFC v JFC start?

The ISL 2021-22 match between KBFC v JFC will take place at the Tilak Stadium in Goa on Friday, December 26 at 07:30 pm IST.

What channel will the match KBFC v JFC be televised on?

The ISL match between KBFC v JFC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I watch the match between KBFC v JFC online?

Today’s ISL match between KBFC v JFC can be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.