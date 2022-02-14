ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs SC East Bengal: KBFC v SCEB

The Blasters suffered a 0-3 loss to Jamshedpur FC in the previous game, which also dented their title aspirations to certain extent. Meanwhile, SC East Bengal were beaten 1-2 by Odisha FC in their last game as their misery continued in the ISL 2021-22.

Jackichand Singh has returned to training, however, his inclusion to the SC East Bengal playing XI still remains to be confirmed by the medical team. Meanwhile, Marko Leskovic and Harmanjot Khabra will miss out due to suspension.

The two sides have not been able to break the deadlock in this fixture so far with three matches ending in a draw.

Kerala Blasters FC –

After a 10-match unbeaten streak, the Blasters have lost track somehow. They have lost two and won the other three of their last five matches this season. A win in the upcoming game will help them surpass their previous best performance (six wins, 25 points) in the league stage of ISL.

SC East Bengal –

The nightmarish run in the ISL 2021-22 for SC East Bengal still continues as they are still in search of their second win this season. In the last five matches, the Red and Gold brigade have won once, lost thrice and shared the spoils in the remaining tie.

What time will Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Sunday, February 14, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco on Monday.

What TV channel will show Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal match?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs SC East Bengal match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

