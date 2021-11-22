ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Mumbai Begin Title Defence

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Mumbai City FC begin their Indian Super League title defence on Monday as they take on rivals FC Goa at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda. Mumbai and Goa had last clashed with each other in the semi-final last season, where the Gaurs fell short in the penalties.

Mumbai City FC and FC Goa have faced each other 18 times, with the former winning five matches, losing seven and drawing six. Since last season, there is some extra spice in this fixture, given the way Mumbai stole Goa’s coach and players ahead of the start of ISL 2020-21.

Now Mumbai City FC have a new coach in Des Buckingham and their star players Hugo Boumous and Amrinder Singh have departed. FC Goa, on the other hand, have retained their core and coach Juan Ferrando and would be itching to go the distance this time around.

Mumbai City FC

After the history-making season, the City Group-owned Mumbai will go again, looking to do a repeat of the golden season. Buckingham will have the responsibility of delivering well again with the City Group expectations and pressure behind.

Mumbai have good foreigners in Mourtada Fall, Ahmed Jahouh and Igor Angulo to lead the team and provide quality in all the three areas of the pitch.

They have good Indian players in Rowllin Borges, Apuia and Bipin Singh to mingle with the foreign strength and hold the understanding in the team. Overall, Mumbai have a balanced team and can move up the pitch in a coordinated manner.

Mumbai City FC, however, have lost two major stars in Boumous and Amrinder. Not having Amrinder between the sticks means they lose the solidity and physicality in that position. Nawaz is good with his feet but lacks the physicality and will always be prone to a few fatal errors.

Boumous’ loss to any team would be massive and given the way he and Le Fondre combined on top, Mumbai City will need its current crop to be at their best to match that level.

FC Goa

FC Goa have a very strong midfield and their bench strength there is also extremely good. They have Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Glan Martins and Alexander Romario Jesuraj from last season. On top of these names, they have talented youngsters in Muhammed Nemil, Danstan Fernandes, Nongdamba Naorem and Christy Davis as replacements. The strength in the middle of the pitch puts them in good stead, given they love to play with the ball.

Another strength that the team has is their coach. Ferrando showed last season that he was a tactical manager and knew how to balance the play on the field. In just a few months, he improved the Indian players in the team, taught them to work with pace and systematic pressing. Having spent a lot of more time by now, Ferrando will be looking to unleash his men on the league.

