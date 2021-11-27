ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: MCFC 1-1 HFC

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Ahmed Jahouh gave Mumbai City FC the lead in the 5th minute as Joel Chianese converted from the penalty spot for Hyderabad FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda in what is the second match of the season for both the teams. Read More
HALF TIME! Ahmed Jahouh’s opener for Mumbai City FC and Joel Chianese’s equaliser for Hyderabad FC mean the team go into the break level!
45+1′ - Save! Two saves from Laxmikant Kattimani in goal for Hyderabad as Mumbai City FC rue missing out on going ahead.
36′ - Hyderabad FC are posing some serious threat from set peices, as they pile on the bodies and Mumbai City FC are happy at the moment to get it clear.
27′ - Mumbai City FC are growing in confidence again as they inch closer and closer still to the Hyderabad FC goal.
The Nizams look like they are barely holding on.
13′ - GOAL! Joel Chianese was stopped in the box as Mumbai City FC lost control and gave away the penalty. Joao Victor made no mistake from the spot.
Mumbai City FC 2-0 Hyderabad FC
5′ - GOAL! Dream start for Mumbai City FC. Ahmed Jahouh with a powerful strike to give Mumbai the lead they wanted. Jahouh went attacking up the pitch and reaped its benefits.
Mumbai City FC 1-0 Hyderabad FC
We are underway at the Fatorda Stadium as Mumbai City FC take on Hyderabad FC in the second match of the day.
Here is how Hyderabad FC line-up: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Sana Singh, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Juanan, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Mohammed Yasir, Hitesh Sharma, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Joel Chianese.
Here is how Mumbai City FC line-up: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Mohamad Rakip, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh, Apuia.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC at the Fatorda Stadium, a second match of the season for both teams. Mumbai won their opener comfortably while Hyderabad lost.
Hyderabad FC are coming into the match after a heartbreaking loss to Chennaiyin FC despite being the better team overall. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, will be brimming with confidence after crushing FC Goa 3-0 on their opening day.
Hyderabad FC are yet to register a win in four outings against the Islanders but early in the season, there is not too much to separate the two sides. “These statistics are not really important tomorrow. They have a strong squad and we know it will be a difficult game for us,” said the HFC head coach Manolo Marquez.
ISL 2021-22 Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC: Team News, Injury Update
Des Buckingham will miss the services of Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, the defender limped off in the first half against FC Goa.
Halicharan Narzary, remains the only absentee for Manolo Marquez. The midfielder could only take the field for eight minutes in the game against Chennaiyin FC due to knee injury.
What time will Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 09:30 pm IST on Saturday, November 27, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.
What TV channel will show Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match?
The match between MCFC vs HFC will be televised on Star Sports and Star Sports Select channels in India.
How can I live stream Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
