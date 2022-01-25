ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: MCFC 0-0 NEUFC

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham would want his side to improve defensively after Mumbai leaked 13 goals in their last 5 matches. They have conceded 3 goals in each 4 of their 5 matches. In the 6 matches, before the winless run started, they conceded more than 2 goals in a match only once. The Islanders conceded 7 goals in the first 6 matches of the season. They have been conceding more goals, shots, and shots on target in their last 5 matches.

“In the last few games we have played some good football but it is just that, we have not been able to come up with the results. With 9 games to go, we are in a good position to finish off strongly in the second half of the season. It starts with NorthEast. In fact, I was impressed with the way they played their last game. They could have ended the game at least with a result as they had a lot of chances in the game," said Buckingham.