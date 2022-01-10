ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC: MCFC 0-2 BFC

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Mumbai City vs Bengaluru FC: Danish Farooq handed Bengaluru FC the lead in the 8th minute as Prince Ibara doubled it in the 23rd against Mumbai City FC in match 56 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa.

The Islanders approach this game after a goalless draw against SC East Bengal in their last match.

The Blues, surprisingly, also played out a draw against SC East Bengal in their last match too.

While Mumbai City FC outplayed Bengaluru in a 3-1 in their last outing in this season, things will be different this time around as the former is contending to cement their place at the top while Bengaluru FC are desperately in need of the three points to revive the season.

Mumbai City FC

Buckingham’s men haven’t registered a single win in their last four games. But with 17 points in their kitty they very much remain in contention for the top spot. However, the Islanders need to secure the necessary three points to remain in touch of the summit.

In the Mumbai City FC camp, Ahmed Jahouh will be missing in action as he picked up his fourth yellow card and stands suspended for this match while Vikram Singh is still in recovery and is still some way away from getting minutes on the pitch.

Bengaluru FC

The Blues sit eighth in the league table with 10 points, winning two games, drawing, and losing four each. Pezzaiuoli’s men ended their 7-game winless run with a 4-2 win against Chennaiyin FC in their second to last game.

In the Bengaluru FC camp, Leon Augustine has not returned to training. Sarthak Golui is also ruled out. Jayesh Rane picked up an ankle injury in the last match, so he is also unavailable. Ajay Chhetri was sick for a week so he will also not feature.

What time will the match between MCFC vs BFC kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between MCFC vs BFC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, January 10, at the GMC Athletic Stadium, in Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

What TV channel will telecast the Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC match?

The Star Sports Network will broadcast today’s ISL 2021-22 Match 61 between MCFC and BFC.

How can I Live stream the MCFC vs BFC fixture?

The match between MCFC and BFC can be seen live on Disney+ Hotstar, and Jio TV.

