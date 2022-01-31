ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: NEUFC v HFC

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC: NorthEast United FC face Hyderabad FC in matchday 77 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season on Monday at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa.

The Highlanders played out a 1-1 draw against Mumbai City FC in their last outing while Hyderabad FC emerged victorious in a 3-2 comeback win against Odisha FC in their last match.

Khalid Jamil’s men will have to script a miraculous comeback to register themselves in the race for the top four. Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC will aim to retain the pole position by securing the three points.

The two teams have met each other on five occasions, and Hyderabad FC have got the better of NorthEast United FC three times while the latter have clinched just one win. Their last meeting ended in a 5-1 victory for Hyderabad FC in match 28.

There are no injury concerns, doubtful starters or suspension on either side and both teams should have their full squad at disposal on Monday night.

NorthEast United FC:

The Highlanders are tenth in the league standings with 10 points, collecting two wins, four draws, and eight losses in 14 games. Winless in their last seven games, Jamil’s men have also conceded the most goals in the league (28).

Hyderabad FC:

The Manuel Marquez led side sit at the top of the table with 23 points in 13 games, registering six wins, five draws, and two losses. Hyderabad FC have scored the most goals (28) and have the highest goal difference in the league (+15).

What time will NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST on Monday, January 31, at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa.

What TV channel will show NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Hyderabad FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

