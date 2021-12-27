ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: NEUFC 1-2 MCFC

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Deshorn Brown scored for NorthEast United FC in the 29th minute as Igor Angulo equalised in 33rd for Mumbai City FC and Bipin Singh gave them the lead in the 40th in their Indian Super League match, at the PJN Stadium, in Fatorda, on Monday evening.

The Highlanders would be eager to get back to winning ways after a disappointing 2-3 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan in the previous game. Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC, after suffering an unprecedented loss to Kerala Blasters FC in the previous game, would also be looking forward to making amends in the upcoming game.

Two of the teams which have been a part of the ISL since its inception in 2014 have played 14 matches amongst them so far. The Islanders lead the record with seven wins to their name, while NorthEast United FC claimed top honours on five of those occasions. The remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

NorthEast United FC

The Highlanders have won two and lost three of their five matches in the ongoing season. Despite the slow start to their campaign, two wins along the way helped them gather some momentum, but, a loss to ATK Mohun Bagan in the previous game meant that they have their back against the wall for the time being, in the context of a top-four finish.

The Highlanders will miss out on the services of their midfield general Khassa Camara in the upcoming game, which is a big blow as far as the importance of the game is concerned.

Mumbai City FC

The Islanders have won four and lost one of their last five matches this season, but are still firmly at the top spot in the points table. Following the loss to Hyderabad FC in their second game, the Des Buckingham led side have hardly set a foot wrong, before a shocking 0-3 loss to Kerala Blasters FC in the previous game.

Good news for the Mumbai City FC camp, as Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, who was injured just after playing 17 minutes of their season opener, is now available for selection.

What time will NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, December 27, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

What TV channel will show NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC match?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

