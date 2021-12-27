Home / News / Football /  ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: NEUFC 1-2 MCFC
ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: NEUFC 1-2 MCFC

NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2021-22 Live Score and Updates: Top of the table MCFC face 9th-placed NEUFC in the ISL.

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC:
Updated: December 27, 2021, 20:19 IST
Dec 27, 2021 20:18 IST

NEUFC 1-2 MCFC

40′ - GOAL! Bipin Singh hands Mumbai City the lead with a thunderous strike against NorthEast United!

Patrick Flottmann is the culprit again as Igor Angulo returns the favour for the Indian forward! Mumbai get their noses ahead now…

Dec 27, 2021 20:11 IST

NEUFC 1-1 MCFC

33′ - GOAL! Igor Angulo equalises for Mumbai City against NorthEast United!

Poor from Patrick Flottmann as he gives away the ball not far from his own penalty box. Mumabi move the ball to Bipin Singh on the left and ran int o the open space left by Flottmann. Bipin squares the ball to Igor Angulo, who taps it home.

Dec 27, 2021 20:06 IST

NEUFC 1-0 MCFC

29′ - GOAL! Against the run of play! Deshorn Brown gives NorthEast United the lead against Mumbai City!

Back in the side and scores the goal… what a beautifully timed run as Imran Khan finds him with a pass from deep. Brown takes in down and a few steps in lashes out a powerful shot past Mohammad Nawaz.

Dec 27, 2021 19:56 IST

Yellow Card

18′ - Yellow Card! Pragyan Gogoi makes a silly challenge, swinging from behind, even as his bench shouted don’t tackle. The referee has no option but to take his name.

Dec 27, 2021 19:54 IST

NEUFC Break

16′ - On the Break! NorthEast United steal the ball in midfield and their top 3 break on a quick attack. Mathias Coureur draws the defence from the centre to the left to release VP Suhair, whose shot though is blocked by a scrambling defender.

NEUFC keep the pressure on with the resulting corners but Mumbai manage to keep a clean sheet.

Dec 27, 2021 19:46 IST

Mumbai on the Attack

9′ - MCFC Attack! It has been all Mumbai with the attacking play in the initial moments of the game. NEUFC failed to pile the pressure from a poor Ahmed Jahouh pass that resulted in a corner.

Dec 27, 2021 19:40 IST

Saved

2′ - Chance! Ygor Catatau with the first effort on goal on the game as Ahmed Jahouh lifts in a good ball from a free-kick after Cassio Gabriel was fouled in midfield. Good save from Mirshad Michu in NUEFC goal.

Dec 27, 2021 19:37 IST

Kick Off

KICK-OFF!  Time for game number 42 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League as NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC get us underway at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

Dec 27, 2021 19:20 IST

Coach Speak - MCFC

“Every team in this league is capable of beating anybody. We have seen that happen not only in our games but overall. Our job is to prepare and make sure we keep working hard." - Des Buckingham

Dec 27, 2021 19:20 IST

Coach Speak - NEUFC

“They are a good team. We should be positive. We can beat them and we need to have the belief. We must as a team and as one unit." - Khalid Jamil

Dec 27, 2021 19:16 IST

1 vs 9 on the Table

NorthEast United are placed ninth in the 11-team points table, managing only two wins in eight games. They lost their previous encounter to ATK Mohun Bagan but showed a fighting spirit. Two days after Christmas and with the New Year fast approaching, Khalid Jamil’s boys will be desperate to put on a ‘festive’ show for their fans with a win against Mumbai City FC.

The Islanders are reeling from a shock 0-3 defeat to Kerala Blasters FC and would be raring to get back on track against NorthEast United who have been inconsistent and lacking balance.

Dec 27, 2021 19:00 IST

Rahul Bheke Makes 100th ISL Appearance

Mumbai City FC defender Rahul Bheke becomes the eighth player to make 100 or more appearances in the Indian Super League as he faces NorthEast United.

Dec 27, 2021 18:41 IST

MCFC XI

Mumbai City FC Starting XI - Mohammad Nawaz, Amey Ranawade, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Dessai, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Cassio Gabriel, Ygor Catatau, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.

Dec 27, 2021 18:40 IST

NEUFC XI

NorthEast United FC Starting XI - Mirshad Michu, Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Tondonba Singh, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Deshorn Brown, Mathias Coureur.

Dec 27, 2021 18:26 IST

ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ISL 2021-22 match between Highlands and Islanders!

NorthEast United FC will look to duck the Monday ‘blues’ and come out making merry when they take on league leaders Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Monday.

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC: Deshorn Brown scored for NorthEast United FC in the 29th minute as Igor Angulo equalised in 33rd for Mumbai City FC and Bipin Singh gave them the lead in the 40th in their Indian Super League match, at the PJN Stadium, in Fatorda, on Monday evening.

The Highlanders would be eager to get back to winning ways after a disappointing 2-3 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan in the previous game. Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC, after suffering an unprecedented loss to Kerala Blasters FC in the previous game, would also be looking forward to making amends in the upcoming game.

ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS

Two of the teams which have been a part of the ISL since its inception in 2014 have played 14 matches amongst them so far. The Islanders lead the record with seven wins to their name, while NorthEast United FC claimed top honours on five of those occasions. The remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

NorthEast United FC

The Highlanders have won two and lost three of their five matches in the ongoing season. Despite the slow start to their campaign, two wins along the way helped them gather some momentum, but, a loss to ATK Mohun Bagan in the previous game meant that they have their back against the wall for the time being, in the context of a top-four finish.

The Highlanders will miss out on the services of their midfield general Khassa Camara in the upcoming game, which is a big blow as far as the importance of the game is concerned.

Mumbai City FC

The Islanders have won four and lost one of their last five matches this season, but are still firmly at the top spot in the points table. Following the loss to Hyderabad FC in their second game, the Des Buckingham led side have hardly set a foot wrong, before a shocking 0-3 loss to Kerala Blasters FC in the previous game.

Good news for the Mumbai City FC camp, as Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, who was injured just after playing 17 minutes of their season opener, is now available for selection.

What time will NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, December 27, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Fatorda, Goa.

What TV channel will show NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC match?

The ISL match between NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.