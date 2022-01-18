ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC: NorthEast United FC face Odisha FC in matchday 64 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season on Tuesday at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa.
The Highlanders will be eager to register their first win in 2022. The Guwahati-based side drew 1-1 in their last match against FC Goa. Read More
10′ - No one there! Gurjinder Kumar got the ball just outside the box on the left side and put in a low cross. But there was no one to get onto the ball as the cross went begging.
4 ‘ - Nervy! Bright start for NorthEast United FC as they try to keep possession but it was Mohamed Irshad’s pass Mashoor Shereef that was a bit wayward . Aridai Suarez tried to get to it quickly but Shereef pumelled it for a throw-in.
Kick-Off! After 3 days without Indian football… NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC get us underway at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda!
Here is how Odisha FC line-up:
Arshdeep Singh, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Hector Ramirez, Victor Mongil, Sahil Panwar, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridai Suarez
Here is how NorthEast United FC line-up:
Mirshad Michu, Gurjinder Kumar, Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Hernan Santana, Imran Khan, Sehnaj Singh, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika
Hello and welcome to the Live Coverage of the matchday 64 of the Indian Super League between NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC.
While Odisha FC won the reverse fixture 1-0 back in December, both teams haven’t been at their best and bagging the three points is the only way forward for the two.
Odisha FC sacked head coach Kiko Ramirez after a poor run of form and Kino Sanchez has taken over as the interim head coach.
Both Odisha FC and NorthEast United have two wins apiece in 5 games between the two sides in the past. The Juggernauts won 1-0 in Match 24 when the two sides met earlier this season with Jonathas scoring an 81st-minute goal.
Odisha FC and NorthEast United are the two teams with the most goals conceded in ISL 21-22 with 24 and 23, respectively. These two teams are the only two teams to concede 10 or more goals in both halves of games this season. Odisha FC’s record of 14 goals conceded in the first half of games is the worst record in the division. NorthEast United are not far behind with 12 goals conceded in the first half of games this season.
Khalid Jamil’s men sit tenth in the league standings with nine points in eleven games, a position similar to the one they were in last season. While the chase for the top four is an intense one, the Highlanders need to pick up points to get into the mix.
Sitting four points above their opponents, Odisha FC are ninth in the league table after collecting 13 points with four wins, one draw, and five losses, but the Bhubaneswar-based side have played a game less.
What time will NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, January 18, at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Tuesday.
What TV channel will show NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match?
The ISL match between NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
