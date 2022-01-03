ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC: Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC will lock horns in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.
Mumbai City FC’s defense has looked fragile in their last two matches that include a loss against Kerala Blasters and a 3-3 draw against NorthEast United FC. Read More
Here is how Mumbai City FC line-up:
Mohammad Nawaz, Rahul Bheke, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Cassio Gabriel, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Lalengmawia, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh
Here is how Odisha FC line-up:
Kamaljit Singh, Victor Mongil, Hector Ramirez, Hendry Antonay, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Aridai Suarez, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC. It’s match number 48 of the Indian Super League season 8 and it will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama, Goa.
ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS
Good news for fans, Both managers didn’t report any fresh injury concern ahead of the match.
Mumbai City holds a 7-4 head-to-head record over Odisha FC with three draws in the 14 previous meetings. The Islanders did the double-over Odisha last season with 2-0 and 6-1 wins.
Mumbai City remain top of the ISL points table despite picking up a single point from their last two games. Des Buckingham’s side has conceded three goals in each of their last two games – a 3-0 defeat to Kerala Blasters and a 3-3 draw with Northeast United FC. The reigning champions had won four in a row prior to that.
Odisha’s early season form has disappeared with Kiko Ramirez’s side losing three of their last four matches. The Kalinga Warriors went down 4-0 to Jamshedpur and 2-1 to Chennaiyin before drawing 1-1 with Goa on Christmas Eve. But the biggest nightmare came on December 28 when they were thumped 6-1 by Hyderabad.
What time will Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Monday, January 3, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, Goa.
What TV channel will show Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC match?
The ISL match between Odisha FC and Mumbai City FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.