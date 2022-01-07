ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC: SCEB 0-0 MCFC

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, approach this match after a defeat against Odisha FC in their last game.

ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS

The two sides faced each other twice last season, with Mumbai City FC getting the better of SC East Bengal in both encounters. SC East Bengal will look to post their first-ever win against Mumbai City FC.

SC East Bengal

The Red and Gold Brigade haven’t been able to make their mark this season as they sit at the bottom of the table with five points out of nine games, drawing five, losing four, and winning zero matches. They will hope to turn things around under interim coach Renedy Singh.

SC East Bengal are set to field a side with only one or two foreigners as stated by interim coach Renedy Singh in the pre-match press conference with Tomislav Mrcela out for two to three weeks after sustaining a muscle injury and Antonio Perosevic serving his five-match suspension.

Mumbai City FC

The Islanders haven’t been the same after their defeat against Kerala Blasters FC, which ended their winning streak of four games. Although they sit joint-top of the table with 16 points in nine games, they are winless in their last three matches and might slip below in the points table if such a form persists.

In the Mumbai City FC camp, everyone is fit and available for selection except Vikram Singh and Rowllin Borges who are ruled out due to their respective injuries.

What time will SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Friday, January 7, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco, Goa.

What TV channel will show the SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC match?

The ISL match between SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.