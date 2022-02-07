ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC: SCEB 0-0 OFC

ISL 2021-22 Live Score and Updates, SC East Bengal vs Odisha FC: Odisha FC face SC East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday at Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa. The juggernauts are in search of a win to boost their chances of making it to the last four.
As the race to the top four takes a sharp turn, SC East Bengal can still play an important role in determining the fates of other clubs. Read More
6′ - Quick Start! Bright start for both sides as SC East Bengal sit back and encourage the pressure from Odisha FC. Hira Mondal on the right of defence already has his hands full with a tricky Aridai Suarez.
Kick-Off! SC East Bengal and Odisha FC get us underway at the Tilak Maidan Stadium!
OFC are attacking from right to left in the first half as SCEB get the ball rolling.
The last two fixtures between these two teams are the two highest-scoring fixtures in ISL history. Odisha FC’s 6-5 win over SC East Bengal in the closing stages of ISL 20-21 is the highest-scoring fixture in ISL while the 10-goal game in the reverse fixture earlier this season where Odisha FC won 6-4 is the second-highest scoring fixture in ISL, and the highest-scoring game in 21-22 ISL.
Odisha have not won a game in the last three matches and coach Kino Garcia will hope they get back to winning ways to keep their semifinal hopes alive. Odisha are seated eighth at the table with 18 points from 14 outings!
SC East Bengal conceded two early goals against Chennaiyin FC in their last engagement, but showed grit to comeback riding a last-ditch equaliser from 18-year old Lalrinliana Hnamte after a superb free-kick from Darren Sidoel had brought them back in the game.
The result helped the red and golds move to 10th spot in the table with 10 points from 15 games. More importantly, it was a fighting performance especially in the second half where the team showed spirit of the highest order, something that was missing in the previous games.
Here is how Odisha FC line-up:
Arshdeep Singh, Lalruatthara, Gaurav Bora, Victor Mongil, Sahil Panwar, Paul Ramfangzauva, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Javier Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Aridai Suarez, Jonathas Cristian
Here is how SC East Bengal line-up:
Sankar Roy, Hira Mondal, Adil Khan, Franjo Prce, Huidrom Singh, Wahengbam Luwang, Sourav Das, Darren Sidoel, Naorem Singh, Marcelo Ribeiro, Antonio Perosevic
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Super League clash between SC East Bengal and Odisha FC.
In the three head-to-head matches played between these two teams, Odisha FC have won twice, while SC East Bengal has won the remaining tie.
The Red and Gold Brigade posted their first and only win of the season in the encounter against FC Goa. Despite a horrid start to their campaign with a winless streak, SC East Bengal have looked like an improved side since Mario Rivera’s arrival after they made a bold statement with a comeback against Chennaiyin FC in their last match.
Odisha are placed delicately in the standings in eighth position with 18 points in 14 matches. To climb up the ladder, they would look to turn around their recent form where they have managed to record only one win to better their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.
