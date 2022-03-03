ISL 2021-22 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: CFC vs ATKMB Gets Underway

ISL 2021-22 Live Score, Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and ARK Mohun Bagan to be played at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa. ATKMB have been on a roll, remaining unbeaten for 14 games, the second-longest such streak in the history of the tournament. Read More
10′: A flat delivery that has been cleared easily.
5′: So after absorbing the early surge, CFC are now on the move. Vladimir Koman goes for the goal but finds the keeper. Score 0-0.
5′: Now Kauko goes for a cross but CFC players disposes him at the right flank. Score 0-0.
3′: Nice work from the ATKMB forward as Roy Krishna is cut loose from the right but his attempt comes off the goalpost. Score 0-0.
The match is underway
Players of the two teams have arrived and have lined up for the Indian national anthem now.
Less than 30 minutes for the kick-off. An exciting contest awaits us. Chance for Mohun Bagan to consolidate their position at the top-four of ISL standings and for Chennaiyin, to end their disappointing campaign with a win tonight.
The Mariners will then also be level on points with league leaders Jamshedpur FC who dethroned Hyderabad FC on Tuesday to go top of the tree.
For Juan Ferrando’s ATKMB, besides the likes of Hugo Boumous and Joni Kauko, the Indian forwards have played a key role with Liston Colaco being their top scorer during the unbeaten run with six goals in the 14 matches. Manvir Singh has been the second-highest goal scorer for the club in this run with 5 goals.
Colaco will make his 50th ISL appearance against Chennaiyin, and the in-form player would want to leave a mark and also help his team qualify for the semis. For the record, Indian players have scored 19 goals this season, accounting for 52.78 percent of the team’s goals.
Meanwhile, for Chennaiyin it has been a season to forget. They leaked three goals against Kerala Blasters in their last outing to remain eighth in the table with just 20 points from 19 games. It will be their final game of the season, and coach Sabir Pasha would hope the former champions can end on a high.
The club made a solid start to the ISL 21-22, going unbeaten in their first four games but they have been on a downward spiral ever since, going winless in their last seven engagements and losing five in that period.
