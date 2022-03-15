ISL 2021-22 Semi-final 2nd Leg Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: KBFC v JFC

ISL 2021-22 Semi-final Second Leg Live Score and Updates, Kerala Blasters vs Jamshedpur FC: Jamshedpur FC will be aiming to overturn a one-goal deficit and qualify for the summit clash as they take on an upbeat Kerala Blasters FC in the semi-final second leg clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, in Vasco.

Owen Coyle’s side have already clinched the League Winners’ Shield and are eyeing a double by winning the ISL championship as well. A narrow deficit won’t be too big a factor given the quality of players they have at their disposal.

On the other hand, Kerala Blasters FC cannot be content with the one-goal lead, they need to push for extending the lead and rest any chances of a resurgence from Jamshedpur FC.

ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS

Kerala Blasters FC’s Denechandram Meitei won’t be available for the all-important clash. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC’s Boris Singh is also ruled out of the game, with Seimilen Doungel also doubtful.

Kerala Blasters FC –

The Blasters have won three, lost once and drawn the remaining of their last five matches this season. Their win over Jamshedpur FC in the first leg will definitely give them a psychological edge going into game, as they aim to qualify for the final after a gap of six years.

Jamshedpur FC –

It was a few days back that Jamshedpur FC created a Hero ISL record, having won seven games in a row. However, their streak was derailed by a spirited Kerala Blasters FC in the first leg of the first semi-final, as they succumbed to a solitary goal by Sahal Abdul Samad.

What time will Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Tuesday, March 15, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday.

What TV channel will show Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match?

The ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.