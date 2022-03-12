ISL 2021-22 Semi-final 1st Leg Live Score and Updates, Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Roy Krishna handed ATK Mohun Bagan the lead in the 18th minute as Bartholomew Ogbeche equalised at the stroke of half-time for Hyderabad FC in the first leg of the second semi-final in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) on Saturday at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

The Mariners come into this game after their disappointing 1-0 defeat to Jamshedpur FC, which saw them concede the League Winner’s Shield to them, ending their 15-match unbeaten run. Juan Ferrando would want his side to forget about that result and shift their focus on a tough battle against HFC.

Manuel Marquez’s men arrive in good form, winning four of their last five games. However, their recent defeats against fellow semi-finalists, ATKMB and Jamshedpur FC show that there are chinks in their armor.

ISL 2021-22: HOME | FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | PHOTOS

These teams have played each other four times. Three of those games have been drawn and ATK Mohun Bagan has won the most recent match, 2-1.

Hyderabad FC:

Marquez’s side has four victories in their previous five matches, but they have failed to register a clean sheet and have conceded eight goals over that period. They finished the season in second place with 38 points.

ATK Mohun Bagan:

The Kolkata-based outfit comes into this game in mixed form, winning only two of their last five matches. This stuttering form resulted in them finishing third in the Hero ISL league table with 37 points to their name.

What time will Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match kick-off?

The ISL 2021-22 match between Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan starts at 07:30 pm IST on Saturday, March 12, at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Saturday.

What TV channel will show Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match?

The ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan is being televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

How can I live stream Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan fixture?

The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.