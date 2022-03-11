ISL 2021-22 Semi-final First Leg Live Score and Updates, Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters: Jamshedpur FC take on Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League (ISL) first leg semi-final at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa on Friday.
The Men Of Steel, making their first appearance in the last-four of the ISL, have been in stunning form under head coach Owen Coyle and have won seven consecutive matches. Read More
25′ - Change! Looks like Seiminlen Doungel is injured as Mobashir Rahman replaces him.
20′ - Miss! Another chance goes begging!
19′ - Cagey! Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters trying to keep control of the possession in midfield but as a result the game is seeing a lot of needless fouls.
10′ - Chance! Pronay Halder heads the ball smartly through to Daniel Chukwu, who did not get his body in a good position and his effort bounced harmlessly wide.
6′ - Good Start! Good promising start from both teams as either defence have stamped their authority so fr in the opening exchanges.
Kick-Off! League winners Jamshedpur FC take on Kerala Blasters FC in the first leg of their semi-final fixture at the PJN Stadium in Margao!
KBFC have opted for a 4-4-2 formation while JFC are going with 4-2-3-1.
The last time the two sides met, Jamshedpur FC thrashed Kerala Blasters 3-0, and the two teams shared the spoils in the first leg of the league stage.
Kerala Blasters reached the semis for the first time since 2016 after finishing fourth in the table, staving off the challenge from Mumbai City FC. It was a season of highs for Kerala too as they strung together some impressive performances with players like Alvaro Vasquez, Jorge Diaz, Adrian Luna and Sahal Abdul Samad stepping up more often than not. The fab four have shared 26 goals among them, also providing a lot of assists and leaving a mark in almost every game.
Jamshedpur have had a stellar season, to say the least, the club not only finishing top of the points table with a whopping 43 points from 20 games but also breaking several records en route. It is the first semifinal for the Red Miners and Jamshedpur’s 43 points are the most by a team in the league stages of a single ISL season.
Jamshedpur FC will start as hot favourites against Kerala Blasters FC in the first of the two-legged semifinal of the 2021-22 Hero Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.
Here is how Kerala Blasters line-up:
Prabhsukhan Gill, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Sanjeev Stalin, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Adrian Luna, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Diaz
Here is how Jamshedpur FC line-up:
TP Rehenesh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, PC Laldinpuia, Ritwik Das, Jitendra Singh, Pronay Halder, Seiminlen Doungel, Daniel Chukwu, Greg Stewart
Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage of the Indian Super League Semi-final 1 first leg between Jamshedpur FC and Kerala Blasters.
Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, is playing a semi-final after six years. The Tuskers come into the tie after playing a moral-draining 4-4 draw against FC Goa in their last clash, which led them to finish fourth in the league table.
There are quite a few injuries in the Jamshedpur FC squad, including Boris Singh, who was taken off midway through the last game. Laldinliana Renthlei is also doubtful for the upcoming game. On the other hand, all the players of Kerala Blasters are available for selection.
The contests between the two sides have been so evenly fought that six out of ten matches have ended in draws. Jamshedpur FC have recorded three wins while Kerala Blasters have managed one. Last time when both these team met, JFC came on top by beating 3-0 in the league stage match. Owen Coyle’s men are unbeaten against the Blasters this season.
Winning their last seven games, the Men of Steel are in red-hot form going into the semi-finals, knocking out every team they have faced recently. Coyle’s men ended the league stage at the top by outwitting ATKMB 1-0 in their last game, collecting a total of 43 points in 20 games.
Vukomanovic’s team come into this game in a bit of a stuttering form. They have won just two of their last five matches, having also lost once during this period. They ended their league stage campaign on fourth spot with 34 points from 20 matches.
What time will Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters match kick-off?
The ISL 2021-22 match between Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST on Friday, March 11, at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda.
What TV channel will show Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters match?
The ISL match between Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters will be televised on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.
How can I live stream Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters fixture?
The live streaming of today’s ISL match between Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.
