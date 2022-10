Indian Super League: Check Out Full Schedule of the New Season

After a gap of two years, the Indian Super League (ISL) be played in the original home-away format this time. In the inaugural fixture, Kerala Blasters will be taking on East Bengal on September 7. The match between Kerala and East Bengal will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

The eleven participating teams will face each other twice in the league stage. Top-two teams, after the completion of the league stage, will qualify for the semi-finals. Teams finishing between third and sixth spots will take part in a play-off to decide the remaining two spots at the last-four stage.

Here is the full schedule of the new ISL season:

October 7: Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal (7:30 pm)

October 8: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC (7:30 pm)

October 9: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC (7:30 pm)

October 10: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC (7:30 pm)

October 11: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC (7:30 pm)

October 12: East Bengal vs FC Goa (7:30 pm)

October 13: NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC (7:30 pm)

October 14: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC (7:30 pm)

October 15: Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC (7:30 pm)

October 16: Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan (7:30 pm)

October 20: NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal (7:30 pm)

October 21: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa (7:30 pm)

October 22: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC (7:30 pm)

October 22: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC (7:30 pm)

October 23: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC (7:30 pm)

October 27: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC (7:30 pm)

October 28: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC (7:30 pm)

October 29: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa (5.30 pm)

October 29: ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal (7:30 pm)

October 30: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC (7:30 pm)

November 3: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC (7:30 pm)

November 4: East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC (7:30 pm)

November 5: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC (5.30 pm)

November 5: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC 7:30 pm)

November 6: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan (7:30 pm)

November 9: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC (7:30 pm)

November 10: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC (7:30 pm)

November 11: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal (7:30 pm)

November 12: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC (5.30 pm):

November 12: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC (7:30 pm)

November 13: Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa (7:30 pm)

November 17: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC (7:30 pm)

November 18: East Bengal vs Odisha FC (7:30 pm)

November 19: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC (5.30 pm)

November 19: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC (7:30 pm)

November 20: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan (7:30 pm)

November 24: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC (7:30 pm)

November 25: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC (7:30 pm)

November 26: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC (5.30 pm)

November 26: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC (7:30 pm)

November 27: Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal (7:30 pm)

December 1: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa (7:30 pm)

December 2: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC

December 3: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan (7:30 pm)

December 3: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC (5:30 pm)

December 4: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC (7:30 pm)

December 8: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC (7:30 pm)

December 9: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal (7:30 pm)

December 10: North East United FC vs Chennaiyin FC (7:30 pm)

December 10: FC Goa vs Odisha FC (5:30 pm)

December 11: Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC (7:30 pm)

December 15: Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan (7:30 pm)

December 16: East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC (7:30 pm)

December 17: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC (5:30 pm)

December 17: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC (7:30 pm)

December 19: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC (7:30 pm)

December 22: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa (7:30 pm)

December 23: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC (7:30 pm)

December 24: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan (7:30 pm)

December 24: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai (5:30 pm)

December 26: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC (7:30 pm)

December 28: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa (7:30 pm)

December 29: Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC (7:30 pm)

December 30: East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC (7:30 pm)

January 1: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC (7:30 pm)

January 3: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC (7:30 pm)

January 5: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC (7:30 pm)

January 6: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC (7:30 pm)

January 7: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC (5:30 pm)

January 7: Odisha FC vs East Bengal (7:30 pm)

January 8: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC (7:30 pm)

January 12: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC (7:30 pm)

January 13: East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC (7:30 pm)

January 14: Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC (5:30 pm)

January 14: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC (7:30 pm)

January 15: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa (7:30 pm)

January 18: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC (5:30 pm)

January 19: Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC (7:30 pm)

January 20: East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC(7:30 pm)

January 21: Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan (7:30 pm)

January 22: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC (7:30 pm)

January 26: FC Goa vs East Bengal (7:30 pm)

January 27: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC (7:30 pm)

January 28: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC (7:30 pm)

January 28: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC (5:30 pm)

January 29: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC (7:30 pm)

February 2: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC (7:30 pm)

February 3: East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC (7:30 pm)

February 4: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC (7:30 pm)

February 4: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC (5:30 pm)

February 5: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC (7:30 pm)

February 6: Odisha FC vs FC Goa (7:30 pm)

February 7: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC (7:30 pm)

February 8: East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC (7:30 pm)

February 9: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan (7:30 pm)

February 10: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC (7:30 pm)

February 11: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC (7:30 pm)

February 11: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC (5:30 pm)

February 12: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal (7:30 pm)

February 14: Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan (7:30 pm)

February 15: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC (7:30 pm)

February 16: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC (7:30 pm)

February 17: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC (7:30 pm)

February 18: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC (7:30 pm)

February 18: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC (5:30 pm)

February 19: Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal (7:30 pm)

February 23: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa (7:30 pm)

February 24: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC (7:30 pm)

February 25: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC (5.30 pm)

February 25: East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan (7:30 pm)

February 26: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC (7:30 pm)

