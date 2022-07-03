Indian U-17 Women's Football Team Assistant Coach Alex Ambrose Sacked for Sexual Misconduct

The Indian U-17 women’s football team assistant coach Alex Ambrose has been sacked on Sunday after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him.

Dr. S.Y.Quraishi, a member of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) announced the decision on social media.

“Alex Ambrose, Asstt Head Coach of Under 17 Women’s team has been sacked for sexual misconduct. Further action under process," Quraishi tweeted.

Earlier on June 30, the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) had eluded to the incident via an official statement, without naming the offender or specifying the offence.

AIFF’s Statement:

“An event of misconduct has been reported in the U17 women’s team currently on an exposure tour to Europe. The AIFF follows a zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline. As an initial action, the Federation has provisionally suspended the individual pending further investigation. The AIFF has asked the concerned individual to stop all contact with the team, return to India immediately, and be physically present for further investigations upon his arrival."

The Indian U-17 women’s football team is currently on an exposure tour in Europe ahead of the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup which is slated to be played in India later this year. India suffered a heavy loss at the hands of Italy in their opening game and followed it with a 1-3 loss to Chile, a 0-2 loss to Mexico and a 5-1thrashing at the hands of the Netherlands.

