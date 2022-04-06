Indian Women's Football Team Beat Egypt 1-0 in First Friendly in Jordan

The Indian women’s football team won their first of the two friendlies in Jordan as they beat Egypt 1-0 at the Prince Mohammad Stadium in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday. Naorem Priyangka Devi’s goal in the 32nd minute was the only one scored on the night as India ran away victors.

This was the first international game for the team since the AFC Asian Cup debacle, where they were withdrawn from the tournament because they were unable to field a team due to massive number of Covid-19 cases in the camp.

India are also slated to play another friendly against Jordan.

India started with Sowmiya Narayanasamy in the goal. The defence line consisted of Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ashalata Devi and Sanju. The midfield was manned by Martina Thokchom, Priyangka, Anju while the front three were Dangmei Grace, Renu and Manisha Kalyan.

India was on the attack early on while Egypt only evaded the pressure by sending the ball out. India were pressing high up the pitch trying to keep the ball in the Egypt half as much as possible.

While India kept the ball in their own half, they did struggle with breaking the lines in order to get themselves clear-cut chances. As Egypt grew into the game, they used the left flank with Sanju on it to pressure India and get a view of the goal.

In the 31st minute, Ashalata released a long ball towards Manisha on the left, who fought off a couple of Egyptian defenders to make the run into the box but her delivery to the far post was not picked up by anyone.

In that move, an Egyptian defender went down in the box while the play continued. Dalima used this opportunity to put in a cross in the middle which Priyangka headed into the back of the net.

Egypt players complained to the referee but she had made her decision and the goal was given.

Sowmiya was decent whenever she called into action even though Egypt didn’t really throw a surprise at the Indian team.

After the first goal, Egypt did push back quite a bit but were unable to make it count.

The second half saw India and Egypt both move against each other but none could yield into a goal.

Pyari Xaxa, Sandhiya Ranganathan and Soumya Guguloth and Ratanbala Devi came on in the second half as India kept fresh legs and decent shape to hold out Egypt.

Egypt’s Engy Ahmed Atya Sayed received a red card in stoppage time as India came out of the match with a victory against a 10-woman Egypt side.

