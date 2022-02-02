Indian Women's Football Team Veteran Kamala Devi Announces Retirement After Asian Cup

Indian women’s football team veteran Kamala Devi announced on Wednesday that she will no longer play professional football and that it was a “very tough decision" for her. She said even though it was difficult to take the call but “there were a lot of considerations" she had to make to eventually come to the decision. Kamala was in the Indian squad for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 but did not make an appearance in the only match they played.

Officially, 29-year-old Kamala has 33 goals to her name in the 36 international matches she has played for the Indian women’s football team.

Kamala returned to the India team ahead of their Brazil tour for the first time since December 2018, when she and seven other Manipuri players had revolted against the team’s assistant coach Chaoba Devi. Bala Devi was also part of that group but made it back to the squad after she rendered an apology.

Kamala continued to perform at the IWL (for Kolhapur City FC and Gokulam Kerala FC) and the Senior Women’s National Championships (for Railways) before she finally got a call back by Thomas Dennerby.

In a conversation with News18.com previously, she had said that she would not apologise to return to the national team as she does not believe that she was at fault.

>Here is Kamala’s full statement:

Dear Respected Friends, Family and Everyone else,

It’s been a hard decision for me but I would like to announce my retirement from playing professional football. It has been a very tough decision for me.

First of all, I would like thank my parents and my loving Edomcha.Then I would like to thank Oja Biren who taught me how to play football in the grassroots level which made me the footballer I’m and help me fullfill all my wishes that I had. I would also like to thank my respected local brothers who guided me and supported me throughout my career.

Last not the least I would like to thank all my coaches and teammates at various level whether playing for India, Railways, Manipur State and Various Clubs.

I know this is a tough decision to take but there were a lot of considerations I had to make for this decision.

Once again I would like to thank all my supporters who have supported me throughout this journey.

Thanking you.

Yumnam Kamala

