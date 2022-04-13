Indian Women’s League 2021-22 to be Shown Live on Eurosport India

The Indian Women’s League (IWL), the top division of women’s professional football club competition in India, will be broadcast live and exclusively on Eurosport India.
The fifth edition of the premier women’s league of Indian football will see 12 teams vie for the top honours across three grounds in Odisha (Kalinga Stadium, Capital Stadium and Battalion Stadium). The IWL is back after two years with the fifth edition set to take place from 15th April - 26th May 2022.
A total of 66 matches will be played throughout the season with every team playing each other once; Eurosport will be airing 30 matches. The team with the most points in the league table at the end of the season will be crowned champions of the Indian Women’s League 2021-22.
“It’s great to have Eurosport on board to telecast the Indian Women’s League 2022 and help us move forward together. Since the format of the games this season has changed and more number of games are added, I am sure, the fans will also be able to enjoy the matches from their drawing room", Mr. Sunando Dhar, CEO, Leagues and Development, AIFF averred.
The IWL 2021-22 campaign kicks off on Friday, 15th April 2022 with simultaneous kickoffs at 4 PM IST, as PIFA Sports (Colaba) FC take on Kickstart FC Karnataka at the Capital Ground, while SSB Women FC face Hans Women FC at the 7th Battalion Ground, in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
All matches at the Capital Ground and Kalinga Stadium would be Live streamed on the Indian Football YouTube page.
Full Fixtures -
April 15:
PIFA Sports FC vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
SSB Women FC vs Hans Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Indian Arrows vs Sirvodem SC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
April 16:
Odisha Police vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Sethu Madurai vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM 7th Battalion Ground
ARA FC vs Sports Odisha, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
April 19:
Hans Women FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Sports Odisha vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Gokulam Kerala FC vs SSB Women FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
April 20:
Sirvodem SC vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Mata Rukmani FC vs Odisha Police, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Sethu Madurai vs ARA FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
April 23:
Hans Women FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
PIFA Sports FC vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Kickstart FC vs Sports Odisha, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
April 24:
SSB Women FC vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Odisha Police vs ARA FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Indian Arrows vs Sethu Madurai, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
April 27:
Odisha Police vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Sports Odisha vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Mata Rukmani FC vs Hans Women FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
April 28:
Sethu Madurai vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
ARA FC vs SSB Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Gokulam Kerala FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
May 1:
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
SSB Women FC vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
PIFA Sports FC vs Sports Odisha, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
May 2:
Hans Women FC vs ARA FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Kickstart FC vs Odisha Police, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Sirvodem SC vs Sethu Madurai, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
May 5:
Sethu Madurai vs Sports Odisha, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Mata Rukmani FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
ARA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
May 6:
Odisha Police vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Indian Arrows vs Hans Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
SSB Women FC vs Kickstart FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
May 9:
Mata Rukmani FC vs ARA FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
PIFA Sports FC vs Sethu Madurai, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Sports Odisha vs Odisha Police, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
May 10:
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Sirvodem SC vs SSB Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Hans Women FC vs Kickstart FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
May 13:
ARA FC vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Odisha Police vs Sethu Madurai, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Indian Arrows vs Mata Rukmani FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
May 14:
Kickstart FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
SSB Women FC vs Sports Odisha, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Hans Women FC vs Sirvodem SC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
May 17:
ARA FC vs Indian Arrows, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sirvodem SC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Sethu Madurai vs SSB Women FC, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
May 18:
Mata Rukmani FC vs Kickstart FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Sports Odisha vs Hans Women FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
PIFA Sports FC vs Odisha Police, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
May 21:
Indian Arrows vs PIFA Sports FC, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Kickstart FC vs ARA FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
SSB Women FC vs Odisha Police, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
May 22:
Hans Women FC vs Sethu Madurai, 4 PM, Capital Ground
Sirvodem SC vs Mata Rukmani FC, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Sports Odisha, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
May 25:
TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, Capital Ground
TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
TBD vs TBD, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
May 26:
TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, Capital Ground
TBD vs TBD, 4 PM, 7th Battalion Ground
TBD vs TBD, 7.30 PM, Kalinga Stadium
